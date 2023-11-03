<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Rakewell

Censorship can be a fiendish business: just ask Joshua Reynolds

3 November 2023

Recent conservation of Death of Cardinal Beaufort (detail; 1377–1447) by Sir Joshua Reynolds has revealed a fiend lurking in the shadows. Petworth House, West Sussex. © National Trust

Introducing Rakewell, Apollo’s wandering eye on the art world. Look out for regular posts taking a rakish perspective on art and museum stories.

Censorship is in the air right now, not least because the businessman Tatxo Benet has just opened a museum dedicated to it with what Rakewell can only describe as impeccable timing. The Museu de l’Art Prohibit in Barcelona is a collection of 200-odd works that have been denounced, attacked or removed from exhibition. But perhaps the latest revelation of historical censorship is beyond even them.

News that a ghastly fiend long ago censored from a painting by Joshua Reynolds has now been revealed comes like a breath of fresh (if somewhat sulphurous) air. The painting of 1789 depicts a scene from Shakespeare’s Henry VI, Part 2; as the king stands at the deathbed of the wicked Cardinal Beaufort, he implores God: ‘O! beat away the busy meddling fiend.’

Detail of the fiend in Death of Cardinal Beaufort (1377–1447), Sir Joshua Reynolds. Petworth House, West Sussex. © National Trust

Reynolds’s decision to make said evil spirit visible behind Beaufort’s bed met with a surprising degree of pearl-clutching from critics. Though the artist resisted calls to alter the work, the National Trust’s conservators found that several hands had later overpainted the piece (a print run in 1792, shortly after the artist’s death, likewise showed attempts to remove the fiend from the printing plate). Why the furore? Because Reynolds – perish the thought – had rendered a metaphor literal. Rakewell longs for the return of a time when acts of artistic censorship were so magnificently mild.

Got a story for Rakewell? Get in touch at rakewell@apollomag.com or via @Rakewelltweets.

Recommended for you

Local hero – Joshua Reynolds returns to Plymouth

To mark the painter’s 300th birthday, the Box in Plymouth is staging a thoughtful show that encourages us to look beyond the obvious

Nan Goldin takes a stand – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, reviewed

Laura Poitras’s documentary about the photographer is an inspiring account of her blurring of the lines between life, art and activism

Why Facebook’s art censorship has landed it in court

Censoring a 19th-century painting has come back to bite the social networking site

Current Issue

November 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Artforum editor fired over publication of open letter about Gaza

Thefts were an ‘inside job’, British Museum chair tells Parliament

The week in art news – Swiss museum asked to cancel Cézanne sale

Latest Comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP