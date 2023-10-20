As in other industries, celebrities play a role in the art world: celebrity art collectors are often captured with their works; photographs of their homes reveal their tastes; and people eagerly discuss which famous faces bought what at art fairs and auctions. Recently, the story of a bidding war between socialite Kim Kardashian and American football star Tom Brady for a Condo work at a charity auction caught the art world’s imagination. (Brady won the picture but Condo, who was at the event, promised a commission worth $2m to Kardashian as a consolation prize.)

Do such associations have an effect on the art market? Adam believes their importance is huge. In early 2013, Jay-Z wrote the song Picasso Baby, in which he rapped about his longing to own a billion balloon sculptures by Jeff Koons. In November of that year, Koons’ Balloon Dog (Orange) sold at Christie’s in New York City for a record price of $58.4m. The two paired up in 2017 when Koons created a 40ft inflatable balloon dog for Jay-Z’s performance at England’s V Festival. ‘It must have had an influence, you see those balloon dog editions everywhere now,’ Adam says. The popularity of the balloon dog means you also see lots of rip offs of Koons’ design. This popular awareness of the work, which has now become iconic, may well feed into collectors’ desire to own the real work and thereby drives up prices.

The list of Jay-Z’s collaborations and references to artists is long and includes Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Mark Rothko. In 2021, Beyoncé and Jay-Z posed in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi (1982) for a Tiffany & Co. advert that went viral online. That same year, Basquiat’s works sold for a record high of $439.6m, according to data gathered by Art Market Research for the Art Newspaper. In the same light, Kendrick Lamar’s current tour features several paintings by the Los Angeles-based artist Henry Taylor for the musician’s stage backdrops – could it be that by next year his market will have rocketed from this exposure?