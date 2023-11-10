<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
News

The week in art news – climate activists attack Rokeby Venus

10 November 2023

Photo: Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images

On 6 November, two members of the climate activist group Just Stop Oil targeted The Toilet of Venus, more commonly known as the Rokeby Venus (1647–51), by Diego Velázquez at the National Gallery in London. The glass protecting the painting was struck with what appear to be emergency rescue hammers, though the museum has confirmed that minimal damage was caused to the canvas. The same painting, which depicts the Roman goddess lying with her back facing the viewer, was notoriously slashed seven times by the suffragette Mary Richardson on 10 March 1914 and subsequently restored – an attack to which Just Stop Oil paid direct homage on social media.

The director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, Laszlo Simon, has been removed from his post for allegedly violating a controversial law, passed by Orban’s government in 2021, that prohibits promoting LGBT material to under-18s. The museum’s annual World Press Photo exhibition, which is currently on view, includes a series by Hannah Reyes Morales depicting elderly LGBT+ people in the Philippines. In a Facebook post on 6 November announcing his dismissal, Simon insisted that the museum ‘has not deliberately violated any law’, and pointed out that the institution had complied with an order to deny entry to minors.

On 5 November, a Russian missile and drone strike damaged the Odesa National Fine Arts Museum. The collection of more than 12,000 works has largely remained unharmed thanks to the evacuation of most of the collection in February 2022; damage to the building is still being assessed, though videos posted online by the city council show a crater in front of the building, shattered windows and galleries strewn with debris. In a statement, the institution listed seven exhibitions that ‘due to damage to the museum, we can no longer exhibit.’ The Ukrainian museum is one of ten buildings in the historic centreof Odesa to have been harmed during the attack.

After more than two years of negotiations, members of the Brooklyn Museum’s union ratified their first contract by an overwhelming majority on 8 November, averting a strike that had been planned to begin on the same day. The new contract includes a pay rise of more than 23 per cent, a raise in minimum pay rates and guaranteed annual increases. It also extends healthcare benefits to part-time staff, reduces the employee share of healthcare premium costs, and establishes an annual $50,000 fund for professional development.

Recommended for you

Crowning glories – a new home for the Spanish royal collection

After 17 years of construction, the Gallery of the Royal Collections in Madrid is open at last – and ready to tell a triumphalist tale

Why are climate activists in an Old Masters frame of mind?

It is impossible not to be glued to the ongoing protests of environmental activists in the world’s leading museums

Making a stand – the Russian artists saying no to war

Judging where to draw the line between maintaining a safe silence and tacitly endorsing the war in Ukraine has become a pressing matter

Current Issue

November 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art diary

Africa & Byzantium

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York explores the artistic achievements of Africa in the Middle Ages through some 200 objects

Battle of Las Navas de Tolosa, 1212 (detail; 1817), Horace Vernet. Image: © RMN-GP (Palace of Versailles); © G. Blot

Horace Vernet

The Palace of Versailles displays its impressive collection of paintings by the French painter

Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines

The Brooklyn Museum examines the medium’s relationship to subcultures and avant-garde practices

Holbein at the Tudor Court

The German artist enjoyed a privileged position as the King’s Painter to Henry VIII

Latest comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

There’s more to art than subject matter – and it’s almost impossible to find anything shameful about a style

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Creativity often flouts conventions, so it’s no wonder more women want to become thoroughly monstrous

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The Royal Collection has found a work from the artist’s London years reveals as much about its patron as about the painter

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP