Art and Social Change in Spain (1885–1910)

In 1889, Luis Jiménez Aranda’s painting A Hospital Ward during the Chief Physician’s Round won first Medal at the prestigious Universal Exhibition in Paris, a win he repeated three years later at the National Exhibition of Fine Arts in Madrid. This success was indicative of the growing popularity of naturalism in Spain in the late 19th century, with many artists preferring to capture the everyday complexities of society over more conventional subjects. This exhibition at the Prado is the first of its kind to explore the naturalist movement within Spain, with highlights including Vicente Cutanda’s painting Strike in Vizcaya (1892). (21 May to 22 September)

