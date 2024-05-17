<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Art and Social Change in Spain (1885–1910)

17 May 2024

Workers on Strike in Vizcaya (detail; 1892), Vincente Cutanda. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid

In 1889, Luis Jiménez Aranda’s painting A Hospital Ward during the Chief Physician’s Round won first Medal at the prestigious Universal Exhibition in Paris, a win he repeated three years later at the National Exhibition of Fine Arts in Madrid. This success was indicative of the growing popularity of naturalism in Spain in the late 19th century, with many artists preferring to capture the everyday complexities of society over more conventional subjects. This exhibition at the Prado is the first of its kind to explore the naturalist movement within Spain, with highlights including Vicente Cutanda’s painting Strike in Vizcaya (1892). (21 May to 22 September)

Find out more from the Prado’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

A Hospital Ward during the Chief Physician’s Round (1889), Luis Jiménez Aranda. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid

Workers on Strike in Vizcaya (1892), Vincente Cutanda. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid

