Grapes of froth – making the thinking man’s ‘champagne’

The past few years of climatic unpredictability, pandemic-induced market changes and evolving consumer behaviours have together resulted in reported supply issues for champagne. These factors, coupled with the penchant of major champagne houses for creating mystique, have led to a perception that bottles must be stockpiled. Perception is often as much an ingredient in winemaking as a perfectly ripe grape, and consumers have been scouring other regions for their fizzy fix. Crémant, cava, and MCC have all been mooted as the ‘next champagne’. However, one wine region that is often overlooked – mainly because it’s overshadowed by prosecco, which is made nearby – is Franciacorta, an area of Lombardy that became DOCG in 1995.

Dry sparkling Franciacorta wine is made with the méthode champenoise, using hand-harvested pinot noir, chardonnay, and pinot blanc grapes. By law, its second fermentation in the bottle must last a minimum of 18 months; compared to champagne’s minimum of 15 months, this results in wines that are often better in quality compared to the big French brands. Franciacorta is the thinking man’s ‘champagne’.

Franciacorta’s cantine are small to medium-sized estates that produce wine exclusively from their terroir fruit. Production is small, unlike the cheap mass-produced prosecco and lambrusco, and boutique compared to that in Tuscany or Piedmont. There are roughly 7,000 acres here compared to Champagne’s 84,000; a mere 117 winemakers compared to the latter’s more than 19,000.

Of these producers, one, Ca’ del Bosco, stands out not just for confident premium winemaking, but for the way that owner Maurizio Zanella uses his woodland farm to display his sculpture collection. Of all the arts, Zanella sees the closest similarity between wine and sculpture. ‘There is a close relationship between wine, which involves sight, taste, and smell, and sculpture, which affects the eye and involves touch.’ Artworks mark locations key to winemaking throughout Ca’ del Bosco.