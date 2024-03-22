<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Bruegel to Rubens: Great Flemish Drawings

22 March 2024

The Temptation of Saint Anthony (c. 1556), Pieter Brueghel the Elder. Ashmolean Museum, Oxford

Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Peter Paul Rubens are known primarily for their virtuosic large-scale paintings, but both were also highly skilled draughtsmen. This exhibition at the Ashmolean brings together 120 drawings by them and a host of other great Flemish artists of the 16th and 17th centuries, including Anthony van Dyck, Cornelis de Vos and Jacob Jordaens (23 March–23 June). The range of subject matter is huge: works on display include still lifes, anatomical studies, portraits, religious and classical scenes and city landscapes. Many are being loaned from the Museum Plantin-Moretus in Antwerp; others come from the Ashmolean’s collection, from various galleries around Oxford or from private collectors. With around 30 of the works having never been on public display before, and several having been discovered only recently, the show presents an underexplored side of the Flemish masters. Find out more from the Ashmolean Museum’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Study of a Young Girl Wearing a Cap (c. 1620–35), Cornelis de Vos. Phoebus Foundation, Antwerp

The Temptation of St Anthony (c. 1556), Pieter Bruegel the Elder. Ashmolean Museum, Oxford

Study of a Dog (c. 1630/61), Joannes Fijt. Museum Plantin-Moretus, Antwerp

The Abbot and Death (c. 1590), Peter Paul Rubens, after Hans Holbein. Museum Plantin-Moretus, Antwerp

Recommended for you

The women who keep reappearing in Rubens’s paintings

The adjective ‘Rubenesque’ was coined in the 19th century, but there’s rather more to the female figures in his paintings than acres of flesh

Beyond Rubens – drawings by the lesser-known Flemish masters

Rubens may dominate the field, but there are other names worth seeking out – and plenty of surprises to be found

Paris 1874: Inventing Impressionism

The Musée d’Orsay demonstrates how far the work of Monet, Morisot, Renoir and co. has come since the art establishment shunned it 150 years ago

Current Issue

March 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – the Met hires its first head of provenance

Germany to replace advisory panel for Nazi-looted art with binding arbitration

French court finds Guy Wildenstein guilty of money laundering and tax fraud

Latest Comment

‘Truly the end of an era’ – a tribute to Jacob Rothschild (1936–2024)

What use are the arts?

Don’t fear the gatekeeper

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP