<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Caspar David Friedrich: Infinite Landscapes

14 April 2024

The Lonely Tree (1822; detail), Caspar David Friedrich. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Nationalgalerie. Photo: Jörg P. Anders

Caspar David Friedrich is widely regarded as the most important artist of the German Romantic movement, unmatched in his ability to capture the majesty of the natural world through his sublime landscapes. Marking the 250th anniversary of his birth, this exhibition in Berlin is one of three shows taking place across the country that are dedicated to Friedrich (19 April–4 August). Featuring some 110 works by the artist, including drawings and paintings, the exhibition emphasises the gallery’s role in renewing interest in Friedrich’s work in the early 20th century. It also presents recent research into the artist’s techniques and explores Friedrich’s pairs of paintings, including Monk by the Sea (1808–10) and Abbey in the Oakwood (1809–10). Find out more from the Alte Nationalgalerie’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Greifswald Harbour (c. 1818–20), Caspar David Friedrich. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Nationalgalerie. Photo: Jörg P. Anders

Man and Woman Contemplating the Moon (1820), Caspar David Friedrich. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Nationalgalerie. Photo: Jörg P. Anders

The Sea of Ice (c. 1823–24), Caspar David Friedrich. Hamburger Kunsthalle. Photo: Elke Walford

The Lonely Tree (1822), Caspar David Friedrich. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Nationalgalerie. Photo: Jörg P. Anders

Recommended for you

Marie-Caroline, Duchesse de Berry sailing to exile in Scotland (c. 1830), unknown artist. Musée des Arts Decoratifs, Bordeaux.

The Romantics who revolutionised how we think about the past

Rosemary Hill’s nimble survey shows how 19th-century antiquarians paved the way for modern historians
The Forest of Bavella, Corsica, 7:10 am, 29 April 1868 (1868), Edward Lear. Photo: Woolley and Wallis Salerooms Ltd.

There’s nothing nonsensical about the lonely landscapes of Edward Lear

The Victorian poet and painter mapped out his moods in meticulous detail, sometimes even minute by minute

The painters who have made the most of poor visibility

As a book about mist and fog in European painting shows, artists have often taken a very hazy view of the landscape

Current Issue

April 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Former Uffizi director Eike Schmidt runs for mayor of Florence

The week in art news – Marlborough Gallery to close after nearly 80 years

Nicholas Cullinan appointed director of the British Museum

Latest Comment

Why are fathers so absent from art history?

Museums should do more to cater for autistic people

Richard Serra, man of steel (1938–2024)

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP