Caspar David Friedrich is widely regarded as the most important artist of the German Romantic movement, unmatched in his ability to capture the majesty of the natural world through his sublime landscapes. Marking the 250th anniversary of his birth, this exhibition in Berlin is one of three shows taking place across the country that are dedicated to Friedrich (19 April–4 August). Featuring some 110 works by the artist, including drawings and paintings, the exhibition emphasises the gallery’s role in renewing interest in Friedrich’s work in the early 20th century. It also presents recent research into the artist’s techniques and explores Friedrich’s pairs of paintings, including Monk by the Sea (1808–10) and Abbey in the Oakwood (1809–10). Find out more from the Alte Nationalgalerie’s website.

