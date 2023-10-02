So strong is his impulse to study and to acquire that London sculpture dealer Daniel Katz – Danny to almost all – forms parallel, constantly evolving collections for himself. It is a facet of his restless eye and intellectual curiosity that these are collections of very different and very particular works of art. Two things unite them. The first is the instinctive, visceral response each constituent work of art must elicit. The second is a level of quality hard to find – hence the myriad spheres of engagement. Katz is not a man to wait patiently to secure his latest gem.

But market rarity is not the sole frustration. As an avowed people-person, he has always learned not only by looking long and hard at museum collections, but also through long-term relationships with specialists in the field. ‘You can learn far more by talking to the person who wrote the book than by reading the book itself,’ he insists. It was an initial inability to find someone to guide him through unknown territory that explains a quarter-century hiatus in the building of what is perhaps his most surprising collection: Islamic pottery.

Katz is one of the world’s enthusiasts. A larger-than-life personality, he is self-confident, charismatic, generous and unpredictable, an autodidact uninhibited by a formal education – or anything else, for that matter. ‘Some would say a lack of formal education was a disadvantage in life, but it meant I was completely open, and free to be interested in and learn about whatever I wanted,’ he explains when we meet. The evidence of that is all around us – antiquities and Old Masters, Post-Impressionism and modern British art. ‘Don’t get me wrong. It was a hard slog. I worked at it – I never much liked holidays.’