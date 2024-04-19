<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Expressionists: Kandinsky, Münter and the Blue Rider

19 April 2024

Deer in the Snow II (1911), Franz Marc. Lenbachhaus, Munich

After breaking away from Munich’s New Artist Association, which dominated the German avant-garde art scene in the early 20th century, Wassily Kandinsky and Franz Marc formed a new collective of artists called Der Blaue Reiter (The Blue Rider). As outlined in a publication of the same name in 1912, the group’s objective was to inject a sense of spiritualism into modern art, transforming it through experimentations with colour, form, sound and light. Tate Modern points to their success in an exhibition of more than 130 works (25 April–20 October). It includes painting, photography, sculpture and performance pieces by its central members, such as Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin, and puts on display works that have not been exhibited together in the UK for decades. Find out more from the Tate’s website.

Listening (Portrait of Jawlensky) (1909), Gabriele Münter. Lenbachhaus, Munich. © DACS 2023

The Dancer (1909), Marianne von Werefkin. Fondazione Marianne Werefkin, Museo Comunale d’Arte Moderna, Ascona

Deer in the Snow II (1911), Franz Marc. Lenbachhaus, Munich

