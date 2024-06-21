Far and Away: Drawings from the Clement C. Moore Collection

The Clement C. Moore Collection, assembled over the past two decades and comprising drawings and paintings from the 16th to 20th centuries, has recently been donated to the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. The Morgan now celebrates the generous gift in its centenary year with an exhibition of Moore’s impressive body of Dutch drawings (28 June–22 September). Displaying some 75 works, including by star names such as Rubens, Rembrandt and Hendrick Avercamp, the exhibition focuses on drawing techniques and shared themes. It also features a selection of works from Moore’s collection by artists from outside the Netherlands, such as Constable and Claude Lorrain, to explore how Dutch technique influenced European tradition. Find out more from the Morgan Library & Museum’s website.

