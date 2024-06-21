<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Far and Away: Drawings from the Clement C. Moore Collection

21 June 2024

Fishermen on a Riverbank with the Town of Kampen in the Distance (c. 1615–20), Hendrick Avercamp. Morgan Library & Museum, New York. Photo: Janny Chiu

The Clement C. Moore Collection, assembled over the past two decades and comprising drawings and paintings from the 16th to 20th centuries, has recently been donated to the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. The Morgan now celebrates the generous gift in its centenary year with an exhibition of Moore’s impressive body of Dutch drawings (28 June–22 September). Displaying some 75 works, including by star names such as Rubens, Rembrandt and Hendrick Avercamp, the exhibition focuses on drawing techniques and shared themes. It also features a selection of works from Moore’s collection by artists from outside the Netherlands, such as Constable and Claude Lorrain, to explore how Dutch technique influenced European tradition. Find out more from the Morgan Library & Museum’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Head Studies (c. 1591–1605), Abraham Bloemaert. Morgan Library & Museum, New York. Photo: Janny Chiu

View of the Palazzo Contarini del Bovolo from the Corte Coppo, Venice (c. 1645–50), Thomas Wijck. Morgan Library & Museum, New York. Photo: Janny Chiu

Wooded Landscape with Shepherds, Sheep, and Cottages (c. 1760–63), Thomas Gainsborough. Morgan Library & Museum, New York. Photo: Janny Chiu

Recommended for you

Bruegel to Rubens: Great Flemish Drawings

Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Peter Paul Rubens are known primarily for their virtuosic large-scale paintings, but both were also highly skilled draughtsman

Licence to Rome – how the Dutch got a taste for the Italian capital

Maarten van Heemskerck’s expert renderings of Rome inspired his countrymen to see the city for themselves

Diamonds, dinosaurs and drawings – just some of the fun at London’s summer fairs

There really is something for every kind of collector at Treasure House Fair and London Art Week this summer

Current Issue

June 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Just Stop Oil protestors spray powder on Stonehenge

Greece welcomes Turkish rejection of Lord Elgin’s right to remove Parthenon marbles

United States returns hundreds of looted antiquities to Italy

Latest Comment

Do any political parties have a vision for the arts?

Should UK museums start charging entry fees again?

Why London’s auction houses are feeling so flat

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP