When the Dutch artist Maarten van Heemskerck arrived in Rome in 1532, he found a city in flux. The troops of Holy Roman Emperor Charles V had sacked the city just five years earlier, and its people, their numbers greatly reduced, were still living with the aftershocks. St Peter’s Basilica was not yet complete – Michelangelo and others were working on its construction. Two years into van Heemskerck’s stay, Pope Clement VII died and a power vacuum emerged. As a result, major artistic commissions and building projects in the city ground to a halt. Nevertheless, Rome remained the centre of artistic production in Europe, and the impact it had on van Heemskerck would stay with him for the rest of his life.

Born in 1498 in a village just outside Haarlem, van Heemskerck spent his early career training in various workshops in Haarlem and Delft. In 1527 van Heemskerck, by this point a seasoned artist, entered the workshop of Jan van Scorel, who himself had spent time in Rome and Venice in the early 1520s and was deeply influenced by Italian artists, particularly Raphael. Van Heemskerck was thus trained in the Italian style, taking cues from van Scorel and from the selection of Italian prints that were circulating in Holland at the time. By the early 1530s, however, van Heemskerck had had enough of second-hand Italian influences. He wanted to go and see Rome for himself.

Van Heemskerck was one of the first artists to make this kind of educational expedition to Rome; others who went before him tended to go as either diplomats or pilgrims. We don’t know exactly how he got there – he may have taken a boat down the Rhine or travelled by horse and carriage – but it took him around three months, a fairly quick journey at the time. His 16th-century biographer Karel van Mander recorded that van Heemskerck was an anxious person who was self-conscious about his lack of bravery, but it seems he put that aside in making what was at the time a rare and dangerous trip.

For the four or five years that van Heemskerck lived in Italy, he almost never ventured outside of Rome. There is one extant drawing made in Tivoli, around 30km away, but he never went to Naples or Venice. Although Haarlem was a thriving cultural centre, it was a small place; Rome must have impressed him in a way that is difficult to imagine nowadays. Here, he had the ruins of antiquity at his fingertips and, unlike in Holland, of course, hills from which to view – and draw – them all. When van Heemskerck arrived, he knew nobody in the city. We are aware of two or three other Dutch artists who were in Rome at the same time as him, and he certainly met with Italian painters and draughtsmen, seeking to learn from their techniques. Perhaps most significantly, he met and befriended Giorgio Vasari, who would later go on to mention van Heemskerck in his Lives of the Artists (1568). He had to make a living somehow, so he solicited commissions, mostly from cardinals, and found several patrons, one of whom we know by name (Rodolfo Pio da Carpi). For the most part, however, van Heemskerck wandered around Rome, drawing vedute – detailed city views – in his sketchbook or on large loose sheets. Around 200 such works from his time in Rome still exist today, but he may well have produced many more. The Forum Romanum is the place he depicted most often, from various perspectives, and his View of the Forum Romanum from the Tabularium (1535) is one of the most beautiful examples. Many of the drawings we have are loose sketches – including a smaller veduta from his sketchbook of the Forum from the south side – but this is a highly accomplished, finished work, perhaps even intended to be sold.

The drawing is quite large and would have been done not in a sketchbook but on loose sheets of paper. Because it shows a 180-degree view, van Heemskerck would have had to make several preparatory sketches of the architecture and topography before producing the final drawing. He made a light sketch in black chalk and then, with a pen and brown ink, marked the outlines of each part of the vista, before using a brush to apply a brown-ink wash over the paper. Although van Heemskerck was a skilled draughtsman, he would have been working with new materials: detailed analysis shows that he used ink and paper sourced in Italy rather than bringing them with him.