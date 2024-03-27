The real deal – Jacques Lacan and the art of psychoanalysis

The opening section traces Lacan’s formation and career up to the Second World War. The aforementioned vitrine gives an interesting picture of the context which shaped his work, noting his training in psychiatric hospitals in the 1920s and the influence of his mentor, the art school-educated psychiatrist Gaëtan Gatian de Clérambault.

There follows a truncated résumé of his dabblings in Surrealism, covering the key relationships – Dalí, represented here by Dormeuse, Cheval, Lion Invisibles (1930), André Masson and Sylvia Bataille, for whom Lacan would ultimately leave his first wife and infant child – and his occasional role as a nursemaid to the ideas of the visual artists in his circle. It’s all too brief: the curators seem to be in a hurry to leave behind this kind of literal, biographical study and get to grips with raw theory.

The first plunge into that domain comes courtesy of a gallery devoted to his 1966 seminars on Las Meninas, itself reproduced to scale in excellent quality on a dividing wall, alongside a small portrait by Velázquez of the Infanta Margarita Teresa, on loan from the Louvre. Lacan bypassed one of the more common readings of this most critically dissected of paintings, which focused on the representations of the Spanish royal couple reflected in the mirror at the centre of the composition and presupposes that what we are looking at is a painting of the painter himself portraying his regal benefactors.

The perspective, he reasoned, was off, an incongruous detail in the context of an otherwise precise composition. He chose instead to focus on the canvas itself, of which we see only the reverse. In his reading, Velázquez, gazing directly out towards the onlooker, teases us with the suggestion that should his work in progress be turned around, we might see our own likeness gazing back with his.

As the analyst Gérard Wajcman posits in the show’s catalogue, Lacan possibly viewed the painting as ‘nothing less than a theory of psychoanalysis’ itself. It’s rare to see theory elucidated with such clarity in any display, particularly in the case of a thinker whose written work so often verges on the impenetrable.