Petrit Halilaj: Abetare

Each summer the Met invites an artist to create a work for its roof garden, which opened to the public in 1987 and offers a panoramic view of the Manhattan skyline. Over the years the site has been transformed into a carpet of blood-red paint by Imran Qureshi, dug up by Pierre Huyghe and colonised by Cornelia Parker’s Edward Hopper-inspired PsychoBarn and Lauren Halsey’s futuristic Egyptian temple. The Kosovan artist Petrit Halilaj, who is known for his large-scale hanging installations that meditate on the history and culture of his home country, is the latest to be awarded this high-profile commission (30 April–27 October). Halilaj began drawing pictures at the age of 13 while at a refugee camp in Albania, his family having fled Kosovo during the war in the late 1990s; his roof garden installation draws on those experiences.

Find out more from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary