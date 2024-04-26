<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Petrit Halilaj: Abetare

26 April 2024

Petrit Halilaj in his studio working on his exhibition at Tate St Ives, 2021. Photo: Angela B. Suarez

Each summer the Met invites an artist to create a work for its roof garden, which opened to the public in 1987 and offers a panoramic view of the Manhattan skyline. Over the years the site has been transformed into a carpet of blood-red paint by Imran Qureshi, dug up by Pierre Huyghe and colonised by Cornelia Parker’s Edward Hopper-inspired PsychoBarn and Lauren Halsey’s futuristic Egyptian temple. The Kosovan artist Petrit Halilaj, who is known for his large-scale hanging installations that meditate on the history and culture of his home country, is the latest to be awarded this high-profile commission (30 April–27 October). Halilaj began drawing pictures at the age of 13 while at a refugee camp in Albania, his family having fled Kosovo during the war in the late 1990s; his roof garden installation draws on those experiences.

Find out more from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Installation view of ‘Yes but the sea is attached to the earth and it never floats around in space. The stars would turn off and what about my planet?’ at Mennour, Paris in 2014. Photo: Archives Mennour; courtesy Petrit Halilaj/Mennour, Paris; © Petrit Halilaj

Installation view of ‘Very volcanic over this green feather (Papagall)’ at Mennour, Paris in 2022. Photo: Archives Mennour; courtesy Petrit Halilaj/Mennour, Paris; © Petrit Halilaj

Felt-tip drawing made by Petrit Halilaj at the Kukes II camp in Albania in 1999. Courtesy the artist

Recommended for you

Roni Horn: The Detour of Identity

The artist’s first major solo show in the Nordic countries explores her fascination with Hitchcock, Bergman and the landscapes of Iceland

Kandinsky. Into the Unknown

Horses, mythology and folk motifs abound in the painter’s early canvases, which show traces of what would become a distinctive abstract style

Michelangelo: the last decades

In the last 30 years of his life, the artist produce some of his most astonishing work, as this show at the British Museum attests

Current Issue

April 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Israeli artist and curators close pavilion at Venice Biennale

Former Uffizi director Eike Schmidt runs for mayor of Florence

The week in art news – Marlborough Gallery to close after nearly 80 years

Latest Comment

Has the Fitzwilliam lost the hang of things?

Why are fathers so absent from art history?

Museums should do more to cater for autistic people

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP