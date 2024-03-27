From the April 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

After speaking about art and motherhood at a recent conference in Amsterdam, I was interviewed for a Dutch newspaper. As the journalist wound up he asked, almost apologetically, where the fathers were. Did any artist fathers make art about fatherhood, he wondered. If so, who?

Before the conference I had slipped into the Rijksmuseum to revisit the Frans Hals exhibition. Hals, that great master of fleeting expression, was a fantastic painter of children. Working on commission for clients, he delivered family portraits animated by spirited offspring – he had quite the line in imperious babies. For the open market he painted children at their most wayward and mischievous, including his own. It is unclear how many children Hals had; I imagine some did not survive to adulthood. The Rijksmuseum estimates three by his first wife (who left him a widower in 1615) and 11 by his second (who outlived him). Three small paintings in the exhibition are thought to be of Hals’s children – a laughing boy who is perhaps three years old, a girl singing, and a boy in a bearskin cap animatedly playing the violin.

‘How about Frans Hals?’ I suggested, and hastily listed half a dozen other artists who had painted their children – among them Augustus John, Pierre Bonnard and Lucian Freud.

It was an unsatisfactory answer. To paint one’s child is not the same as to make art about fatherhood. A child is a subject in his or her own right. Hals, apparently a doting father, was often in debt (so many mouths to feed!). His portraits of children were made to sell – the singing girl and fiddling boy are thought to be part of a larger series on the five senses. Still, a portrait can speak eloquently about the relationship between artist and sitter – seldom more so than when that relationship is parent and child. Augustus John’s paintings of his son Robin as a young boy romanticise the freedom and wildness of youth. Robin’s hair is worn long, his cheeks are rosy from outdoor activity, and he wears a loose bohemian smock that suggests timeless childhood innocence. To John the free-spirited bohemian, childhood was a period of enviable liberation. In the portraits Robin gazes back warily, resistant: a sober foil to his father’s exuberant excesses.

The middle-class home and family were important subjects for the Impressionists and Post-Impressionists. In 1874, Édouard Manet painted the Monet family in their garden at Argenteuil. Camille sits on the grass in radiant white with her son Jean sprawled beside her. Claude Monet stands behind to one side, flanked by a large watering can as he attends to his herbaceous border. The arrangement of the human family is echoed by a rooster, hen and chick strutting in the foreground. There is some sleight of hand here, however, since Monet was not hanging out with his family in the garden but standing at his own easel painting Manet at work.