The problem with Paul Gauguin

From the April 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

In 1887, four years before his erstwhile protégé departed for Tahiti for the first time, Camille Pissarro confided gossip about Paul Gauguin’s newest artistic persona as a ceramicist to his son: ‘This was the art of a sailor, a bit taken from everywhere.’ Pissarro’s description was apt. Borrowing, recombination, transposition and appropriation remained the modes of Gauguin’s artistic practice throughout his life. Yet if Pissarro found little to redeem the syncretism of Gauguin’s work as he departed further from his mentor’s Impressionism, Nicholas Thomas’s concerted aim in his new book is to show that there is value in the difficulty of pinning down Gauguin.

This difficulty arises in part from the fact that Gauguin did so many different things in so many different places. Born in France but raised partly in Peru, he began working life as a sailor in the merchant marine and then the French Navy. He remained in seemingly constant movement throughout his artistic career, assembling personal obsessions and stylistic signatures as he jittered to and fro across Europe, to Central America and the Caribbean, and then to the Pacific Islands where he lived off and on until his death. The sense we get in this book, as we move from the Impressionism of early paintings such as Working the Land (1873), with its open debt to Pissarro’s Le Printemps (1872), to the plaintive uncertainty of his monumental late work D’où venons-nous? Que sommes-nous? Où allons-nous? (1897–8), is of an artist with a restless appetite for experimentation and reinvention. As Thomas puts it, Gauguin’s ‘very inconsistency was characteristic’.

At the culmination of an academic career at the intersection of Pacific and European art, Thomas is well equipped to lead readers through the geographic and stylistic contortions of Gauguin’s work – an endeavour he often undertakes through trenchant repudiations of Gauguin’s many previous critics. These are at their most effective when unpicking prior assumptions and misunderstandings. Thomas brings, for instance, an impressive knowledge of the significance of textiles in Tahitian culture to his readings of Gauguin’s art. Previous commentators have expressed disgust at the white cotton dresses worn by Gauguin’s Tahitian subjects (Abigail Solomon-Godeau calls them ‘hideous muumuus’), which they see as symbolising the cultural erasure and disempowerment of Pacific women.