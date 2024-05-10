For Théodore Géricault, few forms in nature rivalled that of the horse. The French artist kept revisiting the subject – not only in more conventional military scenes, but also in pared-back paintings that focused on the animal itself: its expression, powerful body and glistening coat. In a presentation of drawings and paintings, this exhibition at the Musée de la Vie Romantique demonstrates the artist’s ongoing equine interests and is divided into five distinct sections – ‘The Political Horse’; ‘The Stable Sanctuary’; ‘Rome: The Race of Free Horses’; ‘London: Dandies and Proletariats’; and ‘The Death of the Horse’ (15 May–15 September).

