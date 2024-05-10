<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Art Diary

Géricault’s Horses

10 May 2024

Two Horses in the Stable (1820–21), Théodore Géricault. Photo: Michèle Bellot; © RMN-Grand Palais (Musée du Louvre)

For Théodore Géricault, few forms in nature rivalled that of the horse. The French artist kept revisiting the subject – not only in more conventional military scenes, but also in pared-back paintings that focused on the animal itself: its expression, powerful body and glistening coat. In a presentation of drawings and paintings, this exhibition at the Musée de la Vie Romantique demonstrates the artist’s ongoing equine interests and is divided into five distinct sections – The Political Horse; The Stable Sanctuary; Rome: The Race of Free Horses; London: Dandies and Proletariats; and The Death of the Horse’ (15 May–15 September).

Find out more from the Musée de la Vie Romantique’s website. 

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Study after S.M the King of Westphalia (Jérôme Bonaparte) after Antoine-Jean Gros (1812–14), Théodore Géricault. Musée national Eugène Delacroix, Paris. Photo: Adrien Didierjean; © RMN-Grand Palais (Musée du Louvre)

Brown Horse in the Stable (c. 1810), Théodore Géricault. Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris, Paris

Preparatory study for the Epsom Derby (1821), Théodore Géricault. Courtesy Kristin Gary Fine Arts

