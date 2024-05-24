<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Gregory Crewdson: Retrospective

24 May 2024

Untitled from the Twilight series (1998–2002; detail), Gregory Crewdson. The Albertina Museum, Vienna. © the artist

The photographer Gregory Crewdson uses the setting of small-town America to stage transfixing scenes, heavy with a sense of isolation and social decline. The photos themselves take months of meticulous planning and involve many of the elements of a large-scale Hollywood film: cinematic lighting, extras, and wardrobe and art departments. Crewdson’s eerie work is now on show in this major retrospective at the Albertina in Vienna, which covers the last three and a half decades of the artist’s career through a presentation of nine series of his photographs, beginning with Early Work (1986–88) and ending with Eveningside (2021–22), his most recently completed series (29 May–8 September). Find out more from the Albertina’s website.

Starkfield Lane from the series An Eclipse of Moths (2018–19), Gregory Crewdson. The Albertina Museum, Vienna. © the artist

Untitled from the series Beneath the Roses (2003–08), Gregory Crewdson. The Albertina Museum, Vienna. © the artist

Untitled from the series Twilight (1998–2002), Gregory Crewdson. The Albertina Museum, Vienna. © the artist

