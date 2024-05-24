Gregory Crewdson: Retrospective

The photographer Gregory Crewdson uses the setting of small-town America to stage transfixing scenes, heavy with a sense of isolation and social decline. The photos themselves take months of meticulous planning and involve many of the elements of a large-scale Hollywood film: cinematic lighting, extras, and wardrobe and art departments. Crewdson’s eerie work is now on show in this major retrospective at the Albertina in Vienna, which covers the last three and a half decades of the artist’s career through a presentation of nine series of his photographs, beginning with Early Work (1986–88) and ending with Eveningside (2021–22), his most recently completed series (29 May–8 September). Find out more from the Albertina’s website.

