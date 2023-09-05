<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Interviews

In the studio with… Ranjani Shettar

5 September 2023

Ranjani Shettar at work. Courtesy Talwar Gallery, New York/New Delhi; © the artist

The Indian sculptor Ranjani Shettar combines natural and industrial materials to create large-scale immersive environments that explore India’s threatened rural landscapes. ‘If through my artworks I can cultivate an appreciation of nature, then I have done my job,’ she has said of her practice. Her site-specific installation for the Conservatory at the Barbican Centre, London (opening on 10 September) takes the form of a series of suspended sculptures inspired by the 1,500 species of plants and trees housed in the conservatory and created using techniques adapted from traditional Indian crafts.

Where is your studio?

I live and work in the south of India, in a remote village about 400km away from the city of Bangalore. I have a studio in the city as well, but the rural studio is my main one: it’s 100 steps from my house, which means I can go work at any time of the day.

How would you describe its atmosphere?

There are agricultural fields and forest around where I live. The geography and landscape of India are changing a lot, but still, I live in a green place. It’s nice to be surrounded by trees, to wake up fresh with the sun and to start work early. India is going through a huge time of flux at the moment, but I’m happy I’m able to keep my little oasis.

Cloud songs on the horizon (detail; 2023), Ranjani Shettar. Courtesy Talwar Gallery, New York/New Delhi; © the artist

Does anything frustrate you about the space?

Well, because I’m in a remote place there are regular power cuts and it rains a lot – for almost five months a year!  Many things become challenging during the monsoon season, especially art materials. From a Western perspective, [those working conditions] are probably unthinkable. But I could choose to live in a city where there is power and less rain or I can live in the countryside where I have more space.

Do you follow a specific routine when you’re in the studio?

I’m a morning person. I usually wake up with the sun and go to bed when it is dark. I go to the studio when I wake up but that’s mostly to do my exercises and to align my thoughts, to think about what I’m going to be working on or the problem-solving that I have to do that day. I go home for breakfast and then I’m back in the studio at around 9 o’clock. I also go home for lunch. I usually work until around 6:30 in the evening, but if there’s a show coming up, I go back again after dinner.

Ranjani Shettar. Courtesy Talwar Gallery, New York/New Delhi; © the artist

What do you listen to while you work?

For me, listening, whether to music or podcasts, is a very active process – so I find it hard to put art-making and listening together unless I’m at a stage of work where I don’t have anything to figure out.

What’s the most unusual object in your studio?

I don’t hoard. I don’t place sentimental value in things, so I get rid of them very easily. My studio is really blank – I like an empty canvas. I don’t keep my own works or anyone else’s – they’re all in the books in the cupboard.

A work in process by Ranjani Shettar. Courtesy Talwar Gallery, New York/New Delhi; © the artist

What’s your most well-thumbed book?

I like to collect artist monographs and I love to go through them, they’re equal to going to a solo exhibition. But I keep all sorts of books: for the Barbican show I was reading botanical books and looking at different kinds of trees, flowers and plants.

Who’s the most interesting visitor you’ve had in the studio?

That’s a very hard question. I rarely have visitors because I’m so far removed. I have curators who come by occasionally, family, or local villagers who want to visit out of curiosity. It’s a different kind of engagement with different people. It’s always very satisfying when I get to share my artworks with people who respond to it like the curators, but it’s rare that I have visitors and I also like to protect my space.

‘Cloud songs on the horizon’ is at the Conservatory at the Barbican Centre, London from 10 September until 1 October. 

Recommended for you

Klara Kristalova in her studio (2021), Magnus Karlsson. Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, and London

In the studio with… Klara Kristalova

The Czech ceramicist works in the heart of a wood in Sweden where animals and insects are her main visitors

In the studio with… Zadie Xa

The mythology-mad artist magics up textiles, paintings and sculptures while surrounded by Korean masks and other miscellany – including the ashes of her late dog, Chicho

In the studio with… Flora Yukhnovich

The painter enjoys a bird’s-eye view from her high-rise studio, where she works among paint-encrusted books and a surprisingly large stack of bridal magazines

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP