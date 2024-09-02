<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Jeannie H. Lee

2 September 2024

Jeannie H. Lee

Founder and director, Siat Gallery, Seoul

After studying gemmology at the Institut National de Gemmologie in Paris, in 2019 Jeannie H. Lee founded Siat Gallery in the city. Her aim: to represent South Korean jewellery art, metalwork and ottchil (Korean lacquer) on an international stage. However, when the pandemic struck in 2020, Lee moved Siat Gallery to the Gwangjin district of Seoul, turning her focus instead to participation in international art fairs. These have included Collect in London (where works were acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum and National Museums NI), Parcours Bijoux in Paris, Contemporania High Craftsmanship Barcelona and NewYork City Jewelry Week. The gallery’s roster includes Jaiik Lee and Shin Healim, who were both finalists for the 2023 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Business

Recommended for you

Introducing the Apollo 40 Under 40 Craft

This year’s list celebrates the most talented young people making work that blurs the line between art and craft

Ange Dakouo

Bamako

Yinka Ilori

London

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP