Founder and director, Siat Gallery, Seoul

After studying gemmology at the Institut National de Gemmologie in Paris, in 2019 Jeannie H. Lee founded Siat Gallery in the city. Her aim: to represent South Korean jewellery art, metalwork and ottchil (Korean lacquer) on an international stage. However, when the pandemic struck in 2020, Lee moved Siat Gallery to the Gwangjin district of Seoul, turning her focus instead to participation in international art fairs. These have included Collect in London (where works were acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum and National Museums NI), Parcours Bijoux in Paris, Contemporania High Craftsmanship Barcelona and NewYork City Jewelry Week. The gallery’s roster includes Jaiik Lee and Shin Healim, who were both finalists for the 2023 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Business