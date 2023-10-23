While these paintings depict an idealised world, they give us a very good image of what daily life was like during these times – to the point that later versions of these paintings even show shop signs, such as Qianzhuang (private bank); Yusan hang (umbrella store); Zhe hang (sugarcane store). A certain idealisation can be seen in the fact that the painting conveys a spring-like atmosphere. There are passages of the cityscapes that are shrouded in layers of mists – as in the early morning hours, when the air was considered to be filled with auspicious energy.

Back in 1644, after nearly three centuries of imperial rule, the Ming dynasty had fallen due to floods, droughts and rebellions. The invading Manchus (from Manchuria in the north-east of China) took over the government in Beijing, establishing themselves as the Qing dynasty. While the Ming dynasty had been a native government, now there were foreigners on the throne. The first emperors therefore met with considerable resistance from the population throughout the first decades of Qing rule. One of the centres of resistance was the Yangtze delta in the south-east, home to many educated and wealthy families whose members had served at court. This region was also a hub for trade and a centre of silk and rice production within the empire. About a third of the country’s annual tribute revenue was generated in this region and it was paid in part in the form of rice and silk.