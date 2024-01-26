Léonce Rosenberg’s apartment: De Chirico, Ernst, Léger, Picabia…

Though it existed in its final form for only a few months, the home of gallerist Léonce Rosenberg (1879–1947) at 75 Rue de Longchamp in Paris remains the stuff of legend. In 1928, Rosenberg commissioned 11 avant-garde artists to furnish it with their work, with one assigned to each of its 11 rooms. These included De Chirico, who lined the reception hall with a series of monumental canvases, and Francis Picabia, who filled Madame Rosenberg’s bedroom with dreamlike paintings from his Transparencies series. The results were unveiled at a housewarming party in the summer of 1929, only to be dismantled later that year. This exhibition at the Picasso Museum in Paris is recreating this temporary ensemble – the first time in nearly a century that the works have been on display in one place (30 January–19 May). Find out more from the Picasso Museum’s website.

