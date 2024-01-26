<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Léonce Rosenberg’s apartment: De Chirico, Ernst, Léger, Picabia…

26 January 2024

Combat (1928), Giorgio de Chirico. © ADAGP, Paris, 2023

Though it existed in its final form for only a few months, the home of gallerist Léonce Rosenberg (1879–1947) at 75 Rue de Longchamp in Paris remains the stuff of legend. In 1928, Rosenberg commissioned 11 avant-garde artists to furnish it with their work, with one assigned to each of its 11 rooms. These included De Chirico, who lined the reception hall with a series of monumental canvases, and Francis Picabia, who filled Madame Rosenberg’s bedroom with dreamlike paintings from his Transparencies series. The results were unveiled at a housewarming party in the summer of 1929, only to be dismantled later that year. This exhibition at the Picasso Museum in Paris is recreating this temporary ensemble – the first time in nearly a century that the works have been on display in one place (30 January–19 May). Find out more from the Picasso Museum’s website.

View of the gallery and various artworks (c. 1913–21), Giorgio de Chirico. © Fonds Rosenberg RMN/© ADAGP, Paris, 2023

The Tightrope Walker (1928–29), Gino Severini. © ADAGP, Paris, 2023

Pavonia (1929), Francis Picabia. © ADAGP, Paris, 2023

