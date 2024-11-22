A painting by René Magritte has sold for $121m – the highest sum a work by any Surrealist artist has fetched. Empire of Light (1954), which was auctioned at Christie’s New York on 19 November, had been guaranteed to sell for $95m, reports the New York Times, and exceeded its estimate by more than $25m after a 10-minute bidding war . The painting shows a house that appears to be shrouded in darkness, illuminated only by the light from a lamppost, despite a pale blue sky that makes up the background. It belonged to the collector Mica Ertegun, an interior designer and the wife of Ahmet Ertegun, who founded Atlantic Records. The sale of Ertegun’s collection raised $157m ($184m with fees) against a high estimate of $157m.

UNESCO has placed 34 sites in Lebanon under ‘enhanced protection’ after sustained bombardment of the country by Israel. On 18 November, the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict held what it described as an ‘extraordinary session’ in Paris, at which it decided to implement these measures. This means that damage of the sites would, according to a UNESCO statement , constitute ‘“serious violations” of the 1954 Hague Convention’ and ‘potential grounds for prosecution’. The protected sites include Baalbek, which is home to some of the best-preserved Roman ruins in the world – including the Temple of Bacchus, which dates as far back as the late 2nd century – and the city of Tyre, as well as the National Museum of Beirut. According to Mohammad Mortada, the culture minister of Lebanon, air strikes by Israel damaged an Ottoman-era building near Baalbek earlier this month.

The city of Berlin is planning to cut its arts budget for 2025 by €130m, reports The Local Germany. The Berlin Senate, which is run by a coalition of the Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats, announced earlier this week that it is aiming to save €3bn from a 2025 budget of nearly €40bn, in an attempt to stem the depletion of its reserves after the Covid-19 pandemic. Funding for artists’ studios will be halved, which is estimated to result in savings of €12m. Theatre, opera and music will have their funding cut significantly, and the Diversity Fund, which was established to promote diversity in the city’s arts scene, will be slashed by €500,000. The city’s culture budget for 2025 is now set to be €1.2bn, 12 per cent less than this year.

Armed robbers have stolen artefacts worth €1m from the Musée Cognacq-Jay in Paris. Le Monde reports that at 10:30am on 20 November, four men in hoods stole five 18th-century collectors’ boxes and snuff boxes from the museum by smashing the display cases containing them with axes and baseball bats. Two objects from the Royal Collection of the UK and one from the Gilbert Collection, stored at the Victoria and Albert Museum, were among the items stolen. All five objects, including one that was on loan from the Louvre, were on display as part of ‘Luxe de poche’, an exhibition that had been scheduled to end on 29 September but was extended to the end of November due to popular demand. The museum is closed until further notice as the police investigate.