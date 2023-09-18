Wrestling with Michelangelo

Michelangelo started to make the whole of this second figure in black chalk – presumably he started to make a fine outline sketch of the figure in chalk and then later modelled the bodies with pen and ink. In these drawings he obviously concentrated only on the bodies. It’s possible that he made separate drawings in which he treated only the heads of these figures, but we don’t have any such examples.

It’s interesting to see on the recto side that he used very fine lines with pen and ink, with precise analytical detail; there’s no way of changing or correcting these lines. But on the other side he uses black chalk, which, because it’s softer, has a more painterly quality. You can see that in very dark areas it becomes a homogenous field of darkness – the individual line is less detailed but there is a stronger impression of the fluidity of the back and the movement of the muscles. From 1503, Michelangelo preferred to use black chalk, which gives a more painterly, more monumental expression to the body. The Battle of Cascina represents the first time in Michelangelo’s career where you see this approach of figures turning and twist- ing around their own axes. Earlier figures – such as the marble statue of David (1501–04) – are seen from the front, fixed from one side. In the composition of The Battle of Cascina you have this temptation to develop the move- ments into the space, and the black chalk makes it easier to have a more homogenous approach to the figure and the surrounding space. The drama of these movements is accented with areas of white that heighten the contrast you can see on the back. It has been suggested these were later additions, but in our view that is not true because Michelangelo very often uses this white heightening, and Vasari says the cartoon was executed using it. These small areas of white mark the highest level of tension of the muscles. If you were to remove them, the drawing would not work any more.