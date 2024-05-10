<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Now You See Us: Women Artists in Britain 1520–1920

10 May 2024

A Dark Pool (1917; detail), Laura Knight. © Estate of Dame Laura Knight. All rights reserved 2024/Bridgeman Images

From the time of the Tudors to after the First World War, women artists faced all kinds of barriers when pursuing a career in the arts – systemically barred from joining art academies, criticised for their professional ambitions and pigeonholed as amateurs. Featuring some 150 works from across four centuries, this exhibition at Tate Britain celebrates the pioneering women who refused to relinquish their ambitions (16 May–13 October). Notable names featured include Mary Beale, Artemisia Gentileschi, Angelica Kauffman and Gwen John, alongside many others whose determination to be taken seriously forged a path for future generations.

Find out more from the Tate’s website. 

Self-Portrait as the Allegory of Painting (La Pittura) (c. 1638–39), Artemisia Gentileschi. Royal Collection Trust. Photo: © His Majesty King Charles III 2024

The Roll Call (1874), Elizabeth Butler. Royal Collection Trust. Photo: © His Majesty King Charles III 2024

A Dark Pool (c. 1908–18), Laura Knight. © Estate of Dame Laura Knight. All rights reserved 2024/Bridgeman Images

Recommended for you

The sentimental side of Angelica Kauffman

In the 18th century, Europe was swept by a trend for art that revealed the inner lives of its subjects – and the Swiss painter encapsulated the ideas of the age

Breaking the mould – the women who rewrote the rules of sculpture

In the decades after the Second World War, female artists chafed at the strictures of abstraction and began expressing their gender through their work
Self-Portrait as the Allegory of Painting (La Pittura) (detail; c. 1638–39), Artemisia Gentileschi.

The trials and triumphs of Artemisia Gentileschi

The artist knew exactly how to cultivate her own image, ensuring her great success – both then and now

