Now You See Us: Women Artists in Britain 1520–1920

From the time of the Tudors to after the First World War, women artists faced all kinds of barriers when pursuing a career in the arts – systemically barred from joining art academies, criticised for their professional ambitions and pigeonholed as amateurs. Featuring some 150 works from across four centuries, this exhibition at Tate Britain celebrates the pioneering women who refused to relinquish their ambitions (16 May–13 October). Notable names featured include Mary Beale, Artemisia Gentileschi, Angelica Kauffman and Gwen John, alongside many others whose determination to be taken seriously forged a path for future generations.

