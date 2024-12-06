<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Painted with Silk: The Art of Early American Embroidery

6 December 2024

The Finding of Moses (c. 1810; detail), student of Mrs Lydia Bull Royse’s School, Hartford, Connecticut. Collection of Suzanne and Michael Payne

From the 17th to the 19th century, embroidery was central to the education of young women in America – and it was freighted with the cultural values of the time. This exhibition assembles 80 delicate works of embroidery – some by girls as young as nine years old – that date from between 1740 and 1830 (13 December–15 June 2025). These are interspersed with work by the New York artist Elaine Reichek, who since the 1990s has been specialising in needlework samplers – sewn works in which images are accompanied by often pointed or ironic text. One of her samplers from 1993, for example, features the maxim ‘Don’t be loud. Don’t be pushy. Don’t talk with your hands’, though some of her work simply revels in wordplay: Sampler (Moby Dick) (1997) features the sewn subtitle ‘A Sailor’s Yarn’.

Find out more from the Detroit Institute of Art’s website.
Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Sacred to the Memory of Isabella Clarke (c. 1795), member of the Clarke family, Richmond, Massachusetts. Collection of Suzanne and Michael Payne

The Finding of Moses (c. 1810), student of Mrs Lydia Bull Royse’s School, Hartford. Collection of Suzanne and Michael Payne

Sampler (H.R.) (1993), Elaine Reichek. Jewish Museum, New York. © Elaine Reichek

Recommended for you

When English embroidery took Europe by storm

The V&A provides a timely reminder of an era when England led the western world in the manufacture and export of luxury embroidery

The revolutionary textiles of Britta Marakatt-Labba

The influential Sami artist talks to Apollo about how she has always woven politics and protest into her work

Stitches in time – the power of Palestinian embroidery

The history of Palestinian dress is inseparable from that of the nation itself – and now the subject of an invaluable exhibition

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Slovak National Gallery’s department heads resign – with 177 staff threatening to follow

Magritte painting sells for $121m – highest sum ever for a Surrealist work

Frank Auerbach has died at the age of 93

Latest Comment

Pilgrims’ progress? The Vatican Jubilee has frustrated Romans and tourists alike

What painters and anatomists have in common

Martha Stewart’s recipe for success

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP