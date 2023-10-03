The mood changes dramatically in the second room, which takes us into the post-Nakba era. With many Palestinians living in refugee camps, the first effect on costume and embroidery was the shutting down of supplies of silk fabrics and threads from Syria and elsewhere. The second was that, while women continued to embroider, regional specificities began to fade. The most dramatic change, however, was the politicisation of the embroidered dress, now a distinctive marker of Palestinian identity, along with the black and white checked headdress, the keffiyeh, worn by men. These now powerful cultural symbols were turned by artists into posters and disseminated widely. As the first and then the second Intifada erupted in protest at the Israeli occupation, unfolding from the late 1980s on, and as large numbers of Palestinians were jailed, embroidery took a different turn. For a period, male political detainees embroidered objects made from cardboard and other materials, finding ingenious ways of pulling threads from clothes and using medicines as chemical dyes.

Within this room is a remarkable work, Hide Geographies (2017) by the Palestinian conceptual artist Khalil Rabah, which gives the story an ironic twist. What looks like an animal skin slung casually over a pole, turns out on close examination to be a series of maps made from patchworks of Palestinian embroidery, taken off old dresses. While the familiar outlines of the West Bank and Gaza are there, the rest are unidentifiable. The accompanying label reads: ‘Embroidery becomes an instrument of imagination, for the reconciliation of ruptured geography.’ More than 30 years after Shelagh Weir’s ground-breaking exhibition ‘Palestinian Costume’, at the British Museum in 1989, Rachel Dedman’s exhibition shows that the story of Palestine still demands to be told through its material culture, and specifically its embroidery.