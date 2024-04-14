<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Phoenix Kingdoms: The Last Splendor of China’s Bronze Age

14 April 2024

Pendant with split-bodied dragon and twin phoenixes (c. 300 BC), Warring States period. Photo: © Hubei Provincial Museum

During China’s Bronze Age, which began some 4,000 years ago, the southern states of Zeng and Chu were highly advanced hubs of production, known for their abundance of textiles, jade and lacquer. However, the aggressive unification of the nation in the 3rd century BC by Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China, led to the near erasure of these kingdoms’ rich cultural histories. It is these histories that are being celebrated in an exhibition at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco (19 April–22 July). Drawing on recent archaeological discoveries, it unearths the long-forgotten splendour of these states and their material culture through more than 150 objects and artworks from five major Chinese museums. Many of these are on display for the first time, symbolically ‘rising from the ashes’ to reclaim their place in Chinese history. Find out more from the Asian Art Museum’s website.

Lei wine vessel with dragon (c. 1000 BC), Western Zhou period. Photo: © Suizhou Municipal Museum

Body armour and helmet (c. 300 BC), Warring States period. Photo: © Hubei Provincial Museum

Conjoined cups with phoenix design (c. 316 BC), Warring States period. Photo: © Hubei Provincial Museum

Cup with dragon handles (12th–14th century) China. Walters Art Museum, Baltimore

Chasing the dragons – the art of ritual in ancient China

Curator Dany Chan takes a close look at an exquisite jade cup in the Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
Jade boulder carved with Chinese landscape (18th century), Chinese, Qing dynasty, jade. Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge

What’s behind jade’s mystical appeal?

Throughout Chinese history, jade has been prized for its beauty and its spiritual associations. Its appeal continues today, but its role is changing

For collectors, Chinese silk never goes out of style

The wearing of imperial silks was an extremely hierarchical affair. No wonder Chinese textiles appeal to the most discerning modern buyers

April 2024

