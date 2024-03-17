Pierre Huyghe: Liminal

Though Pierre Huyghe experiments in a variety of mediums, the French artist is perhaps best known for installation, film and site-specific works that wrestle with the limits of reality. Huyghe is often driven by a fascination of what lies between a viewer and an object and how the form of an exhibition can affect what we see in unpredictable ways – and this show of the artist’s work in Venice is a case in point (17 March–24 November). Inviting viewers to experience a ‘non-human’ perspective, it includes a number of new works as well as works from the past decade. Find out more from the Punta della Dogana’s website.
