<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Rakewell

Leave it to beavers – if you want to build infrastructure in the UK

29 September 2023

A beaver swims along a river in Kent, England in July 2023. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Staff

Introducing Rakewell, Apollo’s wandering eye on the art world. Look out for regular posts taking a rakish perspective on art and museum stories.

One of the reasons Hilary Mantel’s Thomas Cromwell is so sympathetic is that the reader of the Wolf Hall trilogy doesn’t just inhabit his thoughts; he inhabits ours. That, at times, he does so anachronistically doesn’t matter; it’s an effect over which his creator has full control. Your rewilding correspondent still remembers the moment in The Mirror and the Light when Cromwell receives a diplomatic gift from Danzig. To the surprise of Thomas Wyatt who has handed over the gift, he asks for its contents, ‘not seen since our grandfather’s time’, to be put in a pond. Wyatt has brought him three beavers and Cromwell would like to breed them, despite anticipating objections. To his mind, ‘It’s always the wrong bits of the past people want back. With their dams, these busy animals can divert and slow the streams of rivers likely to flood. No human ingenuity can match theirs, and it is a pity they were ever hunted.’

A pity indeed, but after the hunting of the native species to extinction, the recent reintroduction of beavers around the UK is one of the bright spots in a landscape badly in need of more. So imagine Rakewell’s delight when the Enfield Despatch reported a sighting of the first beaver kit to be born in London in more than 400 years.

The kit is thought to be three months old and seems to have got stuck into the dam-building and flood management programme its parents have been heading up since last winter. (We will pass over earlier unsuccessful attempts at reintroduction, but the details are here.) To quote Enfield council’s cabinet member for the environment, Rick Jewell: ‘The beavers’ hard work creating a natural wetland ecosystem will contribute to excellent flood defences, protecting the local area and hundreds of homes from flooding downstream to the south-east of the borough, while encouraging biodiversity.’

Dam-creation may not be to everyone’s liking, but at least the beavers are getting on with things. Headlines in the UK are currently dominated by the country’s inability to finish a new high-speed rail line. While a riverine species is no answer to a tunnel-based problem – and dam-building in the wild comes at a very low-cost – we could all learn from the famous industriousness of these newcomers to the capital. And perhaps we should think bigger. As Thomas Wyatt asks Cromwell in Hilary Mantel’s novel: ‘What else will you bring back? Wolves?’

Got a story for Rakewell? Get in touch at rakewell@apollomag.com or via @Rakewelltweets.

 

 

 

Recommended for you

Bison at the Wildwood Trust nature reserve in Kent on 18 July 2022.

Welcome to Britain, where the wild bison now roam

Bringing the European bison to Kent is intended to do wonders for the woodland, but Rakewell can’t help wondering if art needs rewilding too
Illustration by Graham Roumieu/Dutch Uncle

Should museums display artworks that feature live animals?

Victoria Dailey and Giovanni Aloi consider if there is any place for live animals in modern museums

Hangdog expressions and haunted royal hounds

A painting of Marie Antoinette’s favourite dog has sold over the odds, but life for Pompon and other rococo-styled pooches was no walk in the park

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

British Museum launches public appeal for the return of stolen objects

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP