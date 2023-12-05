<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Rakewell

What Shane MacGowan picked up from Théodore Géricault

5 December 2023
Shane MacGowan in 1997. Photo: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan in Ireland in 1997. Photo: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Introducing Rakewell, Apollo’s wandering eye on the art world. Look out for regular posts taking a rakish perspective on art and museum stories.

During his final eight months’ work on The Raft of The Medusa, Théodore Géricault shaved his head and all but locked himself in his studio, working with monastic discipline and rigour. Which lends a rather delicious irony to the fact that this painting was chosen for the album cover of Rum, Sodomy and the Lash (1985), the Pogues’ second album which surely ranks among the finest paeans to and products of unbridled drunken excess ever made. In the week since Shane MacGowan died at the ripe old age of 65, Rakewell has been returning to this album and reliving memories of belting out ‘Sally MacLennane’ – ‘I’m sad to say, I must be on me way / So buy me beer and whiskey cause I’m going far away’ – the night before leaving home for the first time.

Of course, Géricault’s extravagant vision is in fact the perfect pairing. The way the painting holds hope and despair, love and depravity in an improbable but perfect balance – as the last survivors of the shipwrecked Medusa spy the boat that could save them sail obliviously on – is MacGowan through and through. The cannibalism to which the Medusa’s crew notoriously resorted – what it said of the precarity of human nature – was a source of morbid fascination for Géricault: ‘People are just this much away from murdering each other,’ MacGowan once lectured a brawling crowd in Carlow. For both artists, there was beauty in being cursed – ‘one more drop of poison and you’ll dream of foreign lands’ as MacGowan has it in ‘The Sick Bed of Cúchulainn’, the first song on Rum, Sodomy and the Lash. Géricault went on to create a celebrated series of portraits of the insane.

The Raft of the Medusa (1818–19), Théodore Géricault. Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo: Wikimedia commons/public domain

An inspired choice for the album cover, then – one for which the Pogues’ manager Frank Murray is credited on the record.(MacGowan later suggested it was the idea of Marcia Farquhar, the wife of founding member Jem Finer who would revisit the subject in the song ‘The Wake of the Medusa’ in 1991.) With the Pogues’ faces interspersed among those of the doomed by artist Peter Mennim, the cover is not often mentioned among the great combinations of artist with album sleeve – Warhol and the Velvet Underground, say, or Peter Blake and the Beatles. (Nor, for that matter, is the other prominent instance of repurposed French Romanticism, Delacroix’s Liberty Leading the People adorning Coldplay’s Viva La Vida. Rakewell leaves the reader to speculate why that might be the case.) But its enduring power is summed up by MacGowan’s fellow buccaneer Tom Waits, who surely had the new release in front of him when, in 1985, he described the Pogues as ‘Dead End Kids in a leaky boat’ – words which apply just as well to the Medusa’s unfortunate crew.

Got a story for Rakewell? Get in touch at rakewell@apollomag.com or via @Rakewelltweets.

Recommended for you

Bass instincts: Pennie Smith’s legendary photo of the moment Paul Simonon smashed his guitar on-stage, on the cover of the ‘London Calling’ album.

How a smashed-up bass guitar became the ultimate punk rock relic

The Clash bassist’s pulverised instrument can now be worshipped at the Museum of London

The haunted paintings of Patricia Hurl

Bold brushstrokes and strong colours add up to a powerful sense of unease in the artist’s cryptically titled portraits of modern Ireland
Marie-Caroline, Duchesse de Berry sailing to exile in Scotland (c. 1830), unknown artist. Musée des Arts Decoratifs, Bordeaux.

The Romantics who revolutionised how we think about the past

Rosemary Hill’s nimble survey shows how 19th-century antiquarians paved the way for modern historians

Current Issue

December 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – entire Documenta selection committee resigns

The week in art news – climate activists attack Velázquez painting at the National Gallery

Artforum editor fired over publication of open letter about Gaza

Latest Comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP