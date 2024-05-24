Subversive, Skilled, Sublime: Fiber Art by Women

The associations of fibre art with domesticity and menial labour, and its frequent labelling as a ‘woman’s craft’, has often seen it overlooked as a serious art form – even Anni Albers, one of the leading textile artists of 20th century, felt that weaving was ‘rather sissy’ when she was first introduced to the medium. In recent years, however, these attitudes have changed, with many art institutions hosting shows that seek to uplift fibre art’s standing within art history. The latest to do so is the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., which is presenting an exhibition on 27 women artists of the 20th century who have approached fibre-based practices such as knitting, quilting and weaving in experimental or subversive ways (31 May–5 January 2025). Find out more from the Smithsonian’s website.

