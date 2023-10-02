The most notable collection of designs for these astonishing creations is Conrad Hagger’s Neues Saltzburgisches Koch-Buch (1719). Hagger was cook to the Archbishop of Saltzburg and his book includes more than 300 detailed engravings, many of tureen-like pastries. A number are similar to the bird pies painted by Teniers and Brueghel, though Hagger crafts his swans and peacocks entirely from pastry and provides diagrams to show how they can be constructed. Capricious pies depicting lions, griffins or the pelican in her piety are illustrated alongside hare pasteten (pies) with gadrooned pastry sides and acanthus-adorned lids reminiscent of Germain’s chased silver embellishments.

Despite the triumph of the tureen, pastry cooks continued to make decorative tureen-like pies. In an engraving from 1740 of a feast in Vienna in homage to Empress Maria Theresa, an ornamental pie – its top removed and a ladle protruding from its contents – sits next to fashionable pots d’ouile. Pies continued to appear on the same table as their grand silver relatives – a taste of the eclectic attitude that so lavishly furnished the 18th century.