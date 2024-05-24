<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Vanessa Bell: A Pioneer of Modern Art

24 May 2024

Design for a folding screen – Adam and Eve (1913–14; detail), Vanessa Bell. Courtauld Gallery, London. © Estate of Vanessa Bell. All rights reserved, DACS 2024

As both an artist and host of its ‘Friday Club’ meetings, Vanessa Bell was at the heart of the Bloomsbury Group, a London-based collective whose members – consisting of artists, writers, and philosophers – were at the forefront of British modernism in the early 20th century. The Courtauld’s collection of Bell’s work is the focus of this exhibition, which includes paintings, works on paper and a single woodcut (25 May–6 October). Also on display are a number of Bell’s lesser-known textile designs created for the Omega workshops of fellow Bloomsbury Group member Roger Fry. Find out more from the Courtauld’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

A Conversation (1913–16), Vanessa Bell. Courtauld Gallery, London. © Estate of Vanessa Bell. All rights reserved, DACS 2024

Lilies and Iris (c. 1919), Vanessa Bell. Courtauld Gallery, London. © Estate of Vanessa Bell. All rights reserved, DACS 2024

Rug design (1913–19), Vanessa Bell (attr.); Roger Fry (attr.). Courtauld Gallery, London. © Estate of Vanessa Bell. All rights reserved, DACS 2024

Recommended for you

Studland Beach (c. 1912), Vanessa Bell. Tate, London. Photo: © Tate, London 2016; © The Estate of Vanessa Bell. courtesy of Henrietta Garnett

It’s about time Vanessa Bell was judged on her own merits

It’s hard to separate Vanessa Bell from Bloomsbury, but this exhibition of her art is long overdue

Clive Bell (detail; c. 1924), Roger Fry. National Portrait Gallery, London

Bloomsbury’s gooseberry? ‘Clive Bell and the Making of Modernism’, reviewed

Clive Bell is now best known as Vanessa’s husband – but a new biography replenishes his role in promoting modernism in Britain
Duncan Grant Drawing

Duncan Grant’s private erotica finally gets a public outing

There’s nothing remotely shameful about the artist’s exuberant and explicit sketches of cavorting satyrs and manly men

Current Issue

May 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Kehinde Wiley denies allegations of sexual assault

The week in art news – Christie’s New York sales hold up despite cyber-attack

Gustave Courbet’s ‘L’origine du monde’ spray-painted with the slogan ‘MeToo’

Latest Comment

‘This is to art what constitutional monarchy is to kingship’ – Jonathan Yeo’s portrait of Charles III, reviewed

‘I am every conservator’s nightmare – that person who wants to touch the art’

What Frank Stella saw – and what he made us see

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP