Vanessa Bell: A Pioneer of Modern Art

As both an artist and host of its ‘Friday Club’ meetings, Vanessa Bell was at the heart of the Bloomsbury Group, a London-based collective whose members – consisting of artists, writers, and philosophers – were at the forefront of British modernism in the early 20th century. The Courtauld’s collection of Bell’s work is the focus of this exhibition, which includes paintings, works on paper and a single woodcut (25 May–6 October). Also on display are a number of Bell’s lesser-known textile designs created for the Omega workshops of fellow Bloomsbury Group member Roger Fry. Find out more from the Courtauld’s website.

