The Venetian painters who opened up a world of new possibilities

This Venetian sfumato re-emerges in Giorgione’s Portrait of a Young Man, c. 1505–10, from the gallery’s own collection, in which the sitter – and he is, with his long nose and pronounced mouth, very much a real person – turns to look over his shoulder and out of the picture. A fur stole suggests a man of means, but this is no record of status or mere physi- ognomy; rather, it is an engagement between sitter and viewer and, avant la lettre, a tronie too. This is a man, Giorgione makes clear, with a hinterland and a story, a man who is intrigu- ing and well worth knowing.

A few years later, the image was repurposed by an unknown but extremely accomplished artist as Christ Carrying the Cross, c. 1515 (Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna). His expression is in response to someone calling his name as he trudges to Calvary, but it also makes his coming sacrifice a bond between Christ and the viewer. It is clear that Giorgione’s way of suggesting the narrative and emotional possibilities inherent in a face and a turn of the head set an example quickly followed.

The same twist and contact with the spectator are among the reasons why the exhibition is presenting a previously unattributed double portrait of a young man and his teacher as by Giorgione himself. The picture, say the curators, is the work documented by Giorgio Vasari in 1568 as a Portrait of the young Giovanni Borgherini with his teacher from Venice. Borgherini was the son of a Florentine banker and his teacher was the Venetian polymath Trifone Gabriele, known by contemporaries as the ‘New Socrates’. The painting was in Germany by 1637, carrying the name Giorgione, and the clues within it – an astrolabe, the ages of the figures, the dynamic of the relationship, the colouring, the closeness of Gabriele to a portrait medal by Danese Cattaneo – all correspond to Vasari’s description. Certainly, there is Giorgionesque psychological sophistication in the way the pupil looks at his master as the master looks out at the viewer.