<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Willem de Kooning and Italy

14 April 2024

Villa Borghese (1960; detail), Willem de Kooning. Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao; © the Willem de Kooning Foundation, SIAE 2024

Willem de Kooning made two trips to Italy in his lifetime: one in 1959 and another 10 years later. These sojourns in the Mediterranean had a profound influence on the artist and inspired a fascination with sculpture that he pursued for the rest of his career. So argues an exhibition at the Gallerie dell’Accademia in Venice, which is displaying some 75 works by the Abstract Expressionist produced between the 1950s and ’80s (17 April–15 September). They include angular black and white drawings made in the Italian capital, known as the Rome series; experimental bronze sculptures; and examples of de Kooning’s Pastoral Landscapes, such as Villa Borghese, made after his return to New York in 1960. According to the director of the Gallerie, this is the first exhibition of the artist’s work to be held in Italy in more than 18 years and the largest in the country to date. Find out more from the Gallerie dell’Accademia’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Villa Borghese (1960), Willem de Kooning. Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao; © the Willem de Kooning Foundation, SIAE 2024

Untitled (Rome) (1959), Willem de Kooning. Renee & Chaim Gross, New York; © the Willem de Kooning Foundation, SIAE 2024

Untitled #12 (1969), Willem de Kooning. Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas. © the Willem de Kooning Foundation, SIAE 2024

Recommended for you

How Italy remade Willem de Kooning

At the age of 65, the artist went to Rome a painter and returned to the United States a sculptor. It wasn’t the first time the city had changed him
Mark Tobey in his studio (1949). Courtesy Arthur Lyon Dahl. Photo by Larry Novak

The forgotten father of Abstract Expressionism

His ‘white writing’ style helped shape the course of modern painting, so why isn’t Mark Tobey better known?
(1951), Afro Basaldella. Private collection

The Italian painter who expressed himself in America

For all his care to balance the traditions of his Venetian forebears with the style of his US contemporaries, Afro Basaldella came to be seen as an Abstract Expressionist

Current Issue

April 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Former Uffizi director Eike Schmidt runs for mayor of Florence

The week in art news – Marlborough Gallery to close after nearly 80 years

Nicholas Cullinan appointed director of the British Museum

Latest Comment

Why are fathers so absent from art history?

Museums should do more to cater for autistic people

Richard Serra, man of steel (1938–2024)

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP