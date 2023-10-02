This season past yielded not one but two books on gender and monstrous creativity, both taking their cue from the same quote from Jenny Offill’s novel Dept. of Speculation (2014): ‘My plan was to never get married. I was going to be an art monster instead. Women almost never become art monsters because art monsters only concern themselves with art, never mundane things. Nabokov didn’t even fold his own umbrella. Véra licked his stamps for him.’ From Offill’s splotch of monster blood sprang forth Claire Dederer’s Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma and Lauren Elkin’s Art Monsters: Unruly Bodies in Feminist Art – each carving a distinct path into the monster zone.

Dederer looks to great artists – mostly men – accused of obnoxious, abusive, in some cases illegal, behaviour. Early on, she asks whether it is possible to separate our distaste for the artist from our love of the art. She thrills to the work of Roman Polanski. Can she – should she – still love Chinatown (1974) knowing the director drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl? Perhaps monstrosity is part of the bargain, a prerequisite for any great act of creation: ‘a little part of me has to ask: if I were more selfish, would my work be better? Should I aspire to greater selfishness?’