40 Under 40 Asia Pacific 2022

Apollo
For an introduction to the Apollo 40 Under 40 Asia Pacific, click here.




The Artists
Pio Abad

London

22 Sep 2022
Hoda Afshar

Melbourne

22 Sep 2022
Haneyl Choi

Seoul

22 Sep 2022
Bontaro Dokuyama

Tokyo

22 Sep 2022
Mandy El-Sayegh

London

22 Sep 2022
Heecheon Kim

Seoul

22 Sep 2022
Nabuqi

Beijing

22 Sep 2022
Thao Nguyen Phan

Ho Chi Minh City

22 Sep 2022
Wong Ping

Hong Kong

22 Sep 2022
TJ Shin

New York

22 Sep 2022
The Thinkers
Sungah Serena Choo

Independent curator, Seoul

22 Sep 2022
Bob Edrian

Writer and curator, Bandung

22 Sep 2022
Forest Curriculum

Curatorial collective, Bangkok/Yogyakarta/Manila/ Seoul/Berlin/Santa Barbara 

22 Sep 2022
Thien-Bao Le

Founder, Symbioses, Ho Chi Minh City

22 Sep 2022
Vera Mey

Independent curator, London

22 Sep 2022
Grace Samboh

Independent curator, Jakarta 

22 Sep 2022
Billy Tang

Executive director, Para Site, Hong Kong

22 Sep 2022
Xiaoyu Weng

Curator, Modern and Contemporary Art, Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto

22 Sep 2022
Mi You

Professor of Art and Economies, University of Kassel / documenta Institut

22 Sep 2022
Xiaowen Zhu

Director, Centre for Chinese Contemporary Art, Manchester

22 Sep 2022
The Business
David Chau

Co-Founder, ART021, Shanghai

22 Sep 2022
Felix Kwok

Head of Modern Art, Asia, Sotheby’s Hong Kong

22 Sep 2022
Pia Mercado

Director, Qube Gallery, Cebu City

22 Sep 2022
HeeJin Park

Director, Gladstone Gallery, Seoul

22 Sep 2022
Audrey Ou

Co-founder and CEO, TR Lab

22 Sep 2022
Talenia Phua Gajardo

Founder, the Artling, Singapore

22 Sep 2022
Sutima Junko Sucharitakul 

Founder, Nova Contemporary, Bangkok

22 Sep 2022
Laksamana Junior Tirtadji

Co-founder, ROH Projects, Jakarta 

22 Sep 2022
Adrian Wang 

Co-owner & Director, AIKE gallery, Shanghai

22 Sep 2022
Simon Wang

Founder, Antenna Space, Shanghai 

22 Sep 2022
The Patrons & Advocates
Photo: Sonny Thakur

Jam Acuzar

Independent curator, Tokyo

22 Sep 2022
Vicky Chen

Co-founder, Tao Art Space, Taipei

22 Sep 2022
Zihao Chen

Co-founder, Longlati Foundation, Shanghai

22 Sep 2022
Hok Kang

Founder, Treeline Urban Resort, Siem Reap

22 Sep 2022
Soyoung Lee

Collector, Seoul

22 Sep 2022
Iwan Kurniawan Lukminto 

Founder, Tumurun Museum, Surakarta

22 Sep 2022
Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan 

Founding director, Fringe Manila Festival

22 Sep 2022
RM (Namjoon Kim) BTS

Collector, Seoul

22 Sep 2022
Ryan Su

Founder, Ryan Foundation, Singapore

22 Sep 2022
Che Xuanqiao 

Founder, Macalline Art Center, Beijing and Shanghai

22 Sep 2022
The 40 Under 40: In Focus
Heecheon Kim

The Apollo 40 Under 40 Asia Pacific in focus: Heecheon Kim

The South Korean artist discusses how his art delves into the uncertain spaces between the digital realm and reality

22 Sep 2022
Billy Tang

The Apollo 40 Under 40 Asia Pacific in focus: Billy Tang

The new executive director of Para Site tells Apollo about his plans for Hong Kong’s oldest non-profit arts space

22 Sep 2022
Sutima Sucharitakul

The Apollo 40 Under 40 Asia Pacific in focus: Sutima Sucharitakul

The founder of Nova Contemporary, one of Bangkok’s leading art galleries, discusses her mission to bring Thai artists international acclaim

22 Sep 2022
Photo: Sonny Thakur

The Apollo 40 Under 40 Asia Pacific in focus: Jam Acuzar

The founding director of Bellas Artes Projects explains how she came to create one of the Philippines’ most vivid arts organisations

22 Sep 2022
The Judges
Lee Bul

Artist, Seoul

6 Sep 2022
Tony Ellwood

Director, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne

6 Sep 2022
Shihoko Iida

Independent curator, Nagoya

6 Sep 2022
Daehyung Lee

Independent curator, Seoul

6 Sep 2022
Carol Yinghua Lu

Director, Inside-Out Art Museum, Beijing

6 Sep 2022
Aaron Seeto

Director, Museum MACAN, Nusantara

6 Sep 2022
