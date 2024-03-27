From the April 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

Adriano Pedrosa has been thinking about his edition of the Venice Biennale for years. Thirteen years in fact, the Brazilian curator says, speaking in Venice just a few weeks before the opening of his exhibition ‘Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere’ (20 April to 24 November). In 2011 he was wandering alone around the 54th edition, ‘ILLUMInations’, a restrained affair directed by Swiss curator Bice Curiger. It was a public day and quiet compared with the razzmatazz of the preview. ‘It gave me time to reflect on the exhibition, rather than the socialising,’ he says. ‘I started to think, if I were doing this, what would I do?’ While he mused, the title of a conceptual work of art sprang to mind. Foreigners Everywhere is a series of neon signs made by the Italian-British art collective Claire Fontaine. The artists took the phrase from the name of another Italian collective, an anti-racist, anarchist group active in Turin in the early 2000s. Since 2004, their signs have been produced in 53 languages, some indigenous, some now extinct.

By 2011 Pedrosa had been a curator for around a decade. He was building a reputation for creating shows that embraced political and social issues, with a strong bent towards artists from Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Later that year he would co-curate the Istanbul Biennial, taking as his starting point work by another artist, the Cuban-American Félix González-Torres, who died of an AIDS-related illness in 1996.

Pedrosa remembers that he was ‘trying to find a framework for selecting artists that was meaningful and specific’ rather than the usual ‘open-ended’ Venice concept. Refugees were already a burning issue in Italy: the government of media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi had declared a state of emergency over irregular migration, driven in part by the tens of thousands of North Africans arriving on the island of Lampedusa. At the time, Pedrosa thought of presenting an exhibition entirely of ‘foreign’ artists. ‘I thought it would be wonderful as a project in Italy,’ he says, and filed the idea away for a future show. ‘Not,’ he adds hastily, ‘that I thought I would at any point organise a Venice Biennale – that was a big surprise.’

Thirteen years later, Pedrosa is back in Venice, finally putting together his exhibition. He is sitting in a minimal office in a flat in Venice; he is charming and articulate but seems tired, a result no doubt of the infamously punishing Biennale schedule. With only seven weeks to the preview, he admits that no art is yet in place, although artists are beginning to arrive to start the installation. ‘We’re still working on the architecture, constructing walls and painting the spaces,’ he says.

Pedrosa was appointed director of the 60th Biennale by its outgoing president Roberto Cicutto in December 2022. Since then his flash of inspiration has grown into a complex exhibition, ambitious even by Venice standards. First there is the number of artists. In total there are 332 individuals and collectives, the largest number in the modern era. Then there is the international spread, with artists from around 70 countries, most from the Global South: Asia, Oceania, Africa and Latin America. Only 10 artists in the exhibition were born in the United States; two of these are Native Americans – Kay WalkingStick and Emmi Whitehorse – while Rosa Rolanda left in 1924 for Mexico City, where she died in 1970. The UK is represented by 15 artists, some émigrés from countries such as Iraq, Nigeria and Sudan, and the outsider artist Madge Gill (1882–1961).

Then there is the large historical component, usually considered risky by biennale curators. This is because of the long lead times usually needed for museum loans and the problems of security and environmental control in what are often temporary, industrial or other repurposed spaces. In Pedrosa’s exhibition, more than half of the artists are deceased and almost 50 were born in the 19th century. ‘Foreign-ness’ is still central to the exhibition. Pedrosa uses the term to mean artists who are ‘immigrants, expatriates, diasporic, émigrés, exiled or refugees’. It will also present work by a different kind of foreigner: ‘queer, outsider, self-taught, popular [folk] and Indigenous artists, who are frequently treated as foreigners in their own lands’.