Certain animals, it seems, come with their own energy and Cranston brings to his depictions of animals the attentiveness of a painter, not a pet owner. He has previously mentioned the pet monkey called Cookham (nothing to do with Stanley Spencer, he assures me) that his father had as a child, but his own childhood home in Hawick, in the Scottish Borders, was pet-free. Cats – which also make fairly frequent appearances in his work – were ‘seen as the enemy’ by his gardener father. In the book accompanying ‘Never a Joiner’ he writes: ‘I prefer dogs but cats are more mysterious.’ In person, he admits that ‘I don’t mind cats.’ Eventually, and with some reluctance, he goes so far as to admit that he likes them.

A domestic pet offers, he says, ‘a sort of added homeliness’, but also comes with its own other attractions. ‘I’m fascinated by the incongruity of humans and animals in shared spaces,’ he says. In an unexpected turn, ‘Tortoises have turned up quite a lot as an animal that I’ve painted and for various, slightly kind of comical reasons.’ The reasons are to do with surprisingly human concerns: ‘Painters being a bit like tortoises, in it for the long haul, rather than this other sprint. And they hide away, and they’ve got a different sense of time, haven’t they, tortoises? But there’s this sort of hardiness to them and of course there’s a slight strangeness to them.’ The strangeness includes, for Cranston, outliving the families to which they belong, but also ‘the shape of them, their abstraction if you like’. For the artist, life and painting seem to intersect so often that they become indistinguishable: ‘There’s all sorts of driving factors within a painting,’ he says, ‘and, of course, the kind of visual shapes and forms that you’re playing with could be an initial, actual impulse, but then you’re kind of also interested in what its status says within the world’ – and so the tortoise crawls into his canvases, his newly imagined world.

The strangeness of animals in the human world sometimes tips over into something more sinister. In A snake came to my coffee table on a hot, hot day to drink there (2023) – a Cranston title is always something to relish – the flat he used to share with his partner Lorna Robertson is invaded by a giant snake, which gets perilously close to their son’s cot. In a note to this work, Cranston writes: ‘Poussin’s landscape with snake, Hockney’s snake, the snake in The Little Prince. Snakes are just a great shape, a great form to paint and do the visual job here that previously pipes, cables and flexes did.’ Art historical animals loom large in his work and his conversation. He’s a fan of Bonnard’s ‘quite weird’ cats, the mastiff in Velázquez’s Las Meninas and ‘the wee terrier in the Arnolfini Portrait’. But the snakes still come with a serving of terror. ‘My mother was terrified of snakes, without ever having any real need to be, I mean, it’s not like we lived in Australia.’ Just as his mother seems to have been afraid of an idea rather than a real threat, though, so the snake in the picture might be emblematic rather than actual: ‘It’s a kind of intrusion, something that’s not right or uncanny, but it’s sort of psychological, I suppose, it could be a real snake but it could be a metaphorical snake.’