<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
News

British Museum launches public appeal for the return of stolen objects

29 September 2023

A Roman Imperial sard gem, used by the British Museum as an example of the type of object stolen from the collection. © The Trustees of the British Museum

The British Museum has announced that 60 of the approximately 2,000 objects stolen from its collection have been retrieved – and that it expects the imminent return of 300 more – leaving roughly 1640 items still to be recovered. On 26 September, the museum published a webpage that details the steps it has taken thus far, lists the types of object taken (mainly jewellery and classical Greek and Roman gems), and includes an email address the public can use to communicate any information that may aid in the recovery of stolen items. Acting on advice given by the Art Loss Register, who are assisting the museum, it does not list any specific objects that have been taken. The BM has also established a panel of 14 specialists to aid in identifying lost pieces.

Historic England, Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund have written to Birmingham City Council asking it not to sell off its cultural assets to deal with its financial crisis. The letter was sent to the council’s CEO Deborah Cadman and incoming commissioners on 28 September. This follows the issuing of two section 114 notices on 5 and 21 September, which prevent the local authority from making any new spending commitments. The joint letter calls for the city’s culture to be ‘protected and prioritised’ and says that ‘Birmingham’s financial reconstruction must not come at the cost of its priceless heritage’. The council is anticipating a gap of £87m between income and expenditure in the financial year for 2024–25.

The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco has filed a lawsuit against Why Architects and construction company Swinerton Builders, who are responsible for its new $38m pavilion. The museum claims that negligence and breach of contract led to significant construction defects, including water leaks and structural problems, and that the architects and constructors ‘failed to meet even the minimum museum-quality standards’. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the costs of repairing these issues.

A rare Edo-period bronze Buddha statue, valued at $1.5m, has been reported stolen from the Los Angeles branch of Barakat Gallery. The Art Newspaper reports that the Japanese sculpture, which weighs more than 250 pounds and measures roughly four feet tall, was taken from the gallery’s backyard early in the morning of 18 September. Security footage shows a single thief, who manoeuvred the piece using a moving dolly before loading it into a rental truck.

Francesco Manacorda will be the next director of the Castello di Rivoli Museo d’Arte Contemporanea near Turin. He will succeed Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who will retire at the end of this year. Manacorda, who has previously held leadership positions at institutions including the V-A-C Foundation and Tate Liverpool, will take up his post on 1 January 2024. Past roles include positions at Artissima and the Barbican Art Gallery and Manacorda has also curated major exhibitions such as the Liverpool Biennial in 2016 and the Taipei Biennial in 2018.

 

 

Recommended for you

Who should fix the crisis at the British Museum?

The theft of 2,000 items is a scandal that points to wider failures of leadership and oversight. So can the museum right what has gone wrong by itself?
Buildings at the main entrance to the Toshogu Shrine, Nikko (photo: 2016).

A pilgrimage to the shrines of the shoguns

The sacred mountainside site of Nikko comprises both Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines – many of which have been restored to their 17th-century splendour

How often should anyone think about the Roman empire?

While #romanempire has more than a billion view on TikTok, some of us only have eyes for the TV adaptation of ’I Claudius’ – and regrets about the Roman Republic

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art diary

Lavery. On Location.

Though the Irish painter is perhaps best-known for his portraits of society figures, extensive travels across Europe and America in…

Marisol: A Retrospective

Marisol, an artist often associated with the Pop Art movement, is best known for her large-scale sculptures such as the…

Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400–1800

In the period between the 15th and 18th centuries, women artists in Europe were largely overshadowed by their male counterparts,…

Chipko Tree Huggers of the Himalayas #4 (1994), Pamela Singh. Courtesy sepiaEYE; © Pamela Singh

Re/Sisters

The complex relationship between the treatment of the environment and the treatment of women is explored in this group exhibition…

Latest comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The Royal Collection has found a work from the artist’s London years reveals as much about its patron as about the painter

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

For painters from Jan van Eyck to Philip Guston, the act of signing a finished work is much more than a simple assertion of authorship

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

Effective rehabilitation requires offenders to imagine themselves differently – and finding a creative outlet can certainly help with that

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP