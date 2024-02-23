<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Blood: Medieval/Modern

23 February 2024

The Execution of Philotas , from Book of the Deeds of Alexander the Great (c. 1470), Master of the Jardin de vertueuse consolation and assistant.
J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

Blood seeped into all aspects of life in the Middle Ages and represented the dichotomies that defined human existence in medieval Christianity: life and death; healing and sickness; salvation and condemnation. The Getty Center considers this fixation in the art of the period and at the representation of blood in modern works later this month (27 Feb–19 May). The exhibition is broken down into four themes which, in medieval times, possessed close ties to the substance – devotion, medicine, genealogy and violence. Alongside macabre illustrations such as The Execution of Philotas (c. 1470–75) that testify to the significance of blood in the Middle Ages are contemporary creations such as Queer Blood America (2021) by Jordan Eagles and Bloodscape X (1987) by Andres Serrano. Find out more from the Getty Center’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Ecce Homo from Poncher Hours (c. 1500), Jean Pichore. J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

Queer Blood America (2021), Jordan Eagles. Courtesy and © the artist

Bloodscape X (1987), Andres Serrano. J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles. Courtesy the artist and Galerie Nathalie Obadia, Paris/Brussels; © Andres Serrano

Recommended for you

From manuscripts to memes, and back again

Olivia Swarthout has turned her hit social media accounts about medieval marginalia into a book. After recent digital disruptions, paper seems like an increasingly safe bet
Page from the Chronique de Saint Nicholas de Reims (13th century).

What medieval Christians thought about climate change

Christians in the Middle Ages believed that there was no bad weather in paradise after the Creation and before the Fall of Man

The V&A is a much better home for this medieval sculpture than the Met

A 12th-century walrus ivory will head to the Met unless a UK institution can find £2m by February – but the sculpture really should stay where it is

Current Issue

February 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Arts Council England retreats after freedom of expression row

Courtney J. Martin to leave Yale for the Rauschenberg Foundation

The week in art news – man dies after falling from Tate Modern

Latest Comment

Caravaggio goes digital in Milan

Chaos into calm – the art of Taloi Havini

Fifty years on, this biopic of Edvard Munch deserves a new lease of life

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP