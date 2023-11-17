<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Botticelli Drawings

17 November 2023

The Virgin and the Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (detail; c. 1468), Sandro Botticelli. Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo: Tony Querrec; © RMN-Grand Palais

The Legion of Honor at the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco presents what is – perhaps rather suprisingly – the first exhibition to be dedicated to Sandro Botticelli’s drawings (19 November–11 February 2024). Botticelli may have been known as one of the most esteemed painters of his generation, but drawing played a foundational role in his practice. Featuring rarely seen and newly-attributed works, the show offers insights into the process behind paintings such as Adoration of the Magi (c. 1500), which is reunited with its preparatory drawings from the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge and the Morgan Library in New York, as well as The Virgin and the Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (c. 1468–80), on loan from the Musée du Louvre, which is also displayed alongside earlier sketches. Find out more on the FAMSF’s website.

Preview belowView Apollo’s Art Diary

Head of a Man in Near Profile Looking Left (c. 1468–70), Sandro Botticelli. Christ Church, Oxford

Study of the head of a woman in profile (c. 1485), Sandro Botticelli. Ashmolean Museum, Oxford. ©️ Ashmolean Museum

The Virgin and the Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (c. 1468), Sandro Botticelli. Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo: Tony Querrec; © RMN-Grand Palais

Recommended for you

Portrait of a Young Man Holding a Roundel (late 1470s–mid 1480s), Sandro Botticelli. Private collection

The blingy side of Botticelli

The painter’s use of gold in his works suggests a debt to earlier artists – and reveals a more antiquarian side of 15th-century Florence
Madonna of the Pomegranate (c. 1487), Botticelli's workshop.

Botticelli ‘copy’ reattributed to artist’s studio

Art news daily: 28 March

The brightly painted books that outshine Botticelli

An exhibition at the Courtauld proves few things are more tantalising than a beautiful manuscript under glass

Current Issue

November 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – climate activists attack Velázquez painting at the National Gallery

Artforum editor fired over publication of open letter about Gaza

Thefts were an ‘inside job’, British Museum chair tells Parliament

Latest Comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP