<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Broncia Koller-Pinell: An Artist and her Network

8 March 2024

Still life with image of a saint (c. 1918–19), Broncia Koller-Pinell. Photo: Landessammlungen NÖ

Despite being one of the most prominent female artists associated with Austrian Expressionism, Broncia Koller-Pinell has faded into relative obscurity compared to her male contemporaries. This is no reflection of the artist’s achievements, which include exhibitions of her work in celebrated institutions such as the Vienna Künstlerhaus and her involvement in the Kunstschau Wien of 1908, an art and craft exhibition organised by Gustav Klimt. This exhibition at the Belvedere (15 March–8 September) pays long-overdue attention to Koller-Pinell’s contribution to the Viennese art scene as both a painter and a patron. It also incorporates a selection of works by other artists, including Egon Schiele and Franz von Zülow, to shed light on her wider milieu. Find out more from the Belvedere’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Silvia Koller mit Vogelkäfig (Silvia Koller with Birdcage) (1907–08), Broncia Koller-Pinell. Sammlung Eisenberger, Vienna

Die Ernte (The Harvest) (1908), Broncia Koller-Pinell. Photo: Belvedere, Vienna

Sitzende (Marietta) (1907), Broncia Koller-Pinell. Sammlung Eisenberger, Vienna (on permanent loan at the Leopold Museum)

Recommended for you

Four things to see: Expressionism

From Käthe Kollwitz to Edvard Munch and beyond, this week take a look at some of the key figures of this important movement
The Carlile Family with Sir Justinian Isham in Richmond Park ('The Stag Hunt’) (detail; 1650s), Joan Carlile. Lamport Hall

A studio of one’s own – Britain’s first women artists

How to succeed as a woman painter in 17th-century England? A supportive husband, royal patronage and mentorship from Van Dyck certainly helped

On its 300th birthday, the Belvedere reflects on a remarkably complicated past

Built as a residence for Prince Eugene of Savoy, the Vienna museum with a tangled history is now a home for Old Masters and modern art

Current Issue

March 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – a looted Ethiopian shield is withdrawn from auction

The week in art news – Birmingham Council to axe entire arts budget by 2026

Arts Council England retreats after freedom of expression row

Latest Comment

‘Truly the end of an era’ – a tribute to Jacob Rothschild (1936–2024)

What use are the arts?

Don’t fear the gatekeeper

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP