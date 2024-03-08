Broncia Koller-Pinell: An Artist and her Network

Despite being one of the most prominent female artists associated with Austrian Expressionism, Broncia Koller-Pinell has faded into relative obscurity compared to her male contemporaries. This is no reflection of the artist’s achievements, which include exhibitions of her work in celebrated institutions such as the Vienna Künstlerhaus and her involvement in the Kunstschau Wien of 1908, an art and craft exhibition organised by Gustav Klimt. This exhibition at the Belvedere (15 March–8 September) pays long-overdue attention to Koller-Pinell’s contribution to the Viennese art scene as both a painter and a patron. It also incorporates a selection of works by other artists, including Egon Schiele and Franz von Zülow, to shed light on her wider milieu. Find out more from the Belvedere’s website.

