<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Apollo Awards 2023

Digital Innovation of the Year

22 November 2023

Digital Benin

View the shortlist

When Digital Benin was launched in November 2022, it was widely praised. Here at last was a comprehensive database of the thousands of brass and ivory objects – the Benin Bronzes – looted in 1897 by the British from the Kingdom of Benin in what is today Nigeria, and now scattered around some 130 museums, almost all in Europe and the United States. By drawing on the knowledge and values of the Edo, it also returns the people who made the Bronzes to the centre of their own story.

One year on, the Digital Benin team – researchers and historians from Nigeria and the West – are about to relaunch the site with the addition of almost 5,000 archival documents from museums and libraries across the world. These documents – diaries, letters, auction catalogues, inventories and more – contain an extraordinary wealth of material. They chart the shifting contexts in which the Bronzes have been understood – whether as Edo sacred objects, military booty, or works of art which transformed the West’s appreciation of Africa.

Both the beauty of the Bronzes and the manner of their theft have put them at the forefront of fraught debates about restitution and the legacy of colonialism. Digital Benin, controversially, has chosen not to display many of the 900 photographs it received from Western institutions on the looting and subsequent display of the Benin Bronzes until its researchers decide how, or whether, to include ‘potentially traumatising material’.

Digital Benin is also working to update its original database, in which the information from the National Museum in Lagos is far from complete. This museum has a superb collection of Benin Bronzes, although they are poorly exhibited and it receives few visitors. Digital Benin currently records 81 Benin Bronzes looted in 1897 as being in Lagos, but this number will more than double once new data is brought online.

Several Western museums have recently transferred ownership and in some cases physically returned Benin Bronzes to Nigeria. Recording these transfers on Digital Benin has not been straightforward. It is not always clear which objects German museums will be returning. The former president of Nigeria’s declaration that Benin Bronzes are owned by the Oba – the traditional king of the Edo – threw the federally run museum service, which had been expecting to take charge of them, into confusion. ‘How do we say who these objects are owned by?’, one of the researchers on Digital Benin asks.

Still, the passion that has always accompanied these objects underlines the value of the platform itself. Felicity Bodenstein, Digital Benin’s lead investigator on provenance, hopes the success of the platform can be replicated. ‘We want this to be a prototype,’ she tells me. ‘A model that might work for other communities of researchers to do something similar.’

Leopard (1550–1680), Edo artist. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Barnaby Phillips is the author of Loot: Britain and the Benin Bronzes (Oneworld).

Recommended for you

Armcuff Digital Benin

Digital Benin opens a new chapter in the restitution saga

The project that launched this week is not the first to attempt cataloguing the Benin Bronzes, but it’s by far the most comprehensive
Oba Ewuare II (right), receiving restituted Benin Bronzes from Aberdeen and Cambridge universities in a ceremony in February 2022.

Are frictions in Nigeria jeopardising the return of the Benin Bronzes?

With cracks appearing in the relationships of institutions in Nigeria, Barnaby Phillips wonders where the returned Benin Bronzes are going to end up
Mounted ruler (16th century), Edo peoples, Benin kingdom, Nigeria.

The Benin Bronzes are not just virtuoso works of art – they record the kingdom’s history

Benin City will soon have a permanent display of its court bronzes for the first time in over a century. What makes these artworks so extraordinary?

Current Issue

November 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – entire Documenta selection committee resigns

The week in art news – climate activists attack Velázquez painting at the National Gallery

Artforum editor fired over publication of open letter about Gaza

Latest Comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP