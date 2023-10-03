Pite was no doubt referring to Rickards’ best-known competition drawing, for the partnership’s proposal in 1907 for London County Hall, in which a spectacular cascade of masonry tumbles down from a great tower into the Thames showering festoons, fruit, trophies and urns in all directions and at all levels. This design was not actually submitted and was published only after he and Lanchester had failed to make the shortlist. Inspired by the Central European baroque, and whatever he saw as he dragged himself around the Mediterranean after suffering a nervous breakdown in his early 20s, the facades and interiors of Rickards’ buildings are drawn from a fantastical vision of architecture otherwise not realised in Britain, maybe most resembling some massive compilation of the most outré Italian funerary monuments.

Rickards designed five substantial executed buildings with Lanchester (Stewart retired in 1902 and died two years later), nearly all of which are intact today; the nave of their Third Church of Christ, Scientist, in Mayfair, has been demolished, but that was the least interesting part of it. The two municipal halls are in perfect condition and the Hull School of Art, now the Northern Academy of Performing Arts, an exquisite building with a masterful stair hall, even retains the original coat hooks and lavatory cubicle doors.