Exhibition of the Year

International loan exhibitions are usually years in the making, with museum schedules set in stone. However, in just a few months of frenetic activity after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, this touring show and accompanying 248-page book were unveiled at the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid. The lion’s share of its 70 exhibits had left Kyiv just hours before the most intensive aerial bombardment of the city to date.

This exhibition could never have happened without the tireless lobbying, iron will and impressive contacts of the activist Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza, the art historian and curator Konstantin Akinsha who had long prepared a text for such a show and indeed suggested it, or Yuliia Lytvynets and her team at the National Art Museum of Ukraine who had spent the last eight years researching works of art previously hidden in the vaults of the museum, owing to their perceived ‘counter-revolutionary formalist methods’. The museum in Madrid was an appropriate first venue: Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza had been a pioneering collector of art from this region, and sent masterpieces from his Old Masters collection to an appreciative Kyiv in 1983.