<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

The Forbidden City and the Palace of Versailles: Exchanges between China and France in the 17th and 18th Centuries

28 March 2024

Set of three egg vases (c. 1775–76), Louis-François Lécot; mounts attributed to Jean-Claude-Thomas Chambellan Duplessis. Château de Versailles. Photo: © dist. RMN-Grand Palais (Château de Versailles)/C. Fouin

Celebrating 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, the Palace Museum in Beijing is playing host to a wide selection of artworks and objects from the Palace of Versailles (1 April­–30 June). This exhibition looks to the past, exploring a period between the late 17th and 18th centuries when the two nations shared particularly close ties, initiated through the dispatch of French Jesuits by Louis XIV to serve the Kangxi Emperor in 1685. More than 150 artworks, artefacts and objects drawn from both palace’s collections reveal how a symbiotic relationship between China and France heavily influenced art and design in the regions. Find out more from the Palace of Versailles’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Portrait of Yin Zhen (successor of Kangxi), Qing dynasty (1644–1911), artist unknown. Palace Museum, Beijing

La Foire de Nankin (The Fair of Nankin) (1761), Marie Leszczyńska. Château de Versailles. Photo: © dist. RMN-Grand Palais (Château de Versailles)

Pocket watch dating from the 17th century and probably given by Louis XIV to the Kangxi emperor. Palace Museum, Beijing

 

Recommended for you

Unscrolling China’s historic urban fabric

A 30m-long painting presents the Kiangxi Emperor touring southern China, says Clarissa von Spee of the Cleveland Museum of Art

The French collectors prizing provenance over glitz

Books and manuscripts, 18th-century furniture and Old Master drawings are driving a thriving art market in France

The impressive cultural achievements of China’s Qing empresses

New research shows that women in the Forbidden City had more influence on the arts than previously thought

Current Issue

April 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Nicholas Cullinan appointed director of the British Museum

The week in art news – the Met hires its first head of provenance

Germany to replace advisory panel for Nazi-looted art with binding arbitration

Latest Comment

Richard Serra, man of steel (1938–2024)

Why are fathers so absent from art history?

Don’t fear the gatekeeper

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP