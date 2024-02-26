From the March 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

In July 2013, Christie’s put up for sale what it described as ‘the most important silver coffee-pot ever to come to the market’. Estimated at £3.5m–£4.5m, the Lequesne Coffee Pot of 1738 was an early rococo masterpiece by Paul de Lamerie (1688–1751), regarded as one of the greatest silversmiths working in Britain in the 18th century. It did not sell on that occasion, but in 2019 Koopman Rare Art offered it at Masterpiece London for more than £3m. It has subsequently sold. The price reflects not just the piece’s superb quality, but its provenance. John Lequesne, who commissioned the pot, was one of the thousands of Huguenot refugees who poured into Britain in the 16th and 17th centuries. This vessel, with its elaborate applied decoration and twisting, pear-shaped body, represents the pinnacle of achievement for Huguenot silversmithing in England.

Paul de Lamerie was born in 1688 in Holland to Huguenot parents. They were forced out of France in 1685 by the brutal treatment of Protestants that followed Louis XIV’s revocation of the 1598 Edict of Nantes, which had protected the rights of the religious minority. Like many, they followed William of Orange to England in 1689, where they ended up in Soho, alongside scores of other Huguenot refugees; another community settled in Spitalfields. Many were artisans or successful merchants. In 1703, de Lamerie was apprenticed to Pierre Platel, a leading silversmith, whose own Huguenot family had made the journey to England from Flanders a year earlier. Platel introduced to English silversmithing a combination of chasing, cut-card work and casting with innovative designs. De Lamerie developed this flamboyant new style into a distinctively English rococo. By the time he registered his mark in 1713, his talents as a silversmith and sharp businessman had begun to be recognised, with a clientele that included aristocrats and politicians, Sir Robert Walpole among them.