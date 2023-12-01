<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Glitch. The Art of Interference

1 December 2023
Still from I'm not the girl who misses much (1986), Pipilotti Rist. Courtesy the artist, Hauser and Wirth and Luhring Augustine; © Pipilotti Rist / VG Bild-Kunst

Still from I'm not the girl who misses much (1986), Pipilotti Rist. Courtesy the artist, Hauser & Wirth and Luhring Augustine; © Pipilotti Rist/VG Bild-Kunst

That errors often beget creative possibilities is, by this point, an art-historical truism. By applying this point to moving-image artworks and photography, this exhibition at the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich explores the notion of the glitch in the 20th and 21st centuries: from the analogue experimentations of Nam June Paik and digital photography by the likes of Broomberg & Chanarin, to the screen-based work of post-Internet artists (1 December–17 March 2024). Elsewhere, Johanna Reich explores the intersection between digital and analogue worlds in video performance works such as A Fleeting Glimpse | Street (2009), while the corruption of digital data is explored in works such as Download Finished. The Art of Filesharing (2006) by the collective !Mediengruppe Bitnik. Find out more on the Pinakothek’s website.

Still from Download Finished. The Art of Filesharing (2006), !Mediengruppe Bitnik and Sven König. © !Mediengruppe Bitnik and Sven König

Still from A Fleeting Glimpse | Street (2009), Johanna Reich. Courtesy Galerie Anita Beckers, Frankfurt; image: © Johanna Reich/VG Bild-Kunst Bonn 2023

Still from A Vernacular of File Formats (2010), Rosa Menkman. Image: © Rosa Menkman

 

