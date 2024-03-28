<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Idris Khan: Repeat After Me

28 March 2024

The Seasons Turn (2021), Idris Kahn. Courtesy the artist/Sean Kelly; © Idris Khan

Repetition is a central element of British-Pakistani artist Idris Kahn’s practice, which often involves the layering of scans or photographs of secondary sources, from classical sheet music to pages of the Qur’an. In these creations, the physical repetition of images serves a dual purpose, adding a meditative quality to the work while also speaking to the complex, ‘layered’ nature of memory and emotion. This and other themes are investigated in the artist’s first solo exhibition in the US, held at the Milwaukee Art Museum (5 April–11 August). It features works drawn from across Kahn’s oeuvre, including early photographic explorations and large-scale sculptures as well as a new series of colourful paintings produced specifically for the show. Find out more from the Milwaukee Art Museum’s website.

Overture (2015), Idris Kahn. Courtesy the artist/Sean Kelly; © Idris Khan

Rhythm in Colour 1 (2022), Idris Kahn. Courtesy the artist/Sean Kelly; © Idris Khan

every…William Turner Postcard from Tate Britain (2004), Idris Kahn. Courtesy the artist/Sean Kelly; © Idris Khan

